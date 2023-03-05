AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier5435.7424-1024.414146-440160-196.816115421.4
Oubre4032.3295-695.42491-290121-162.74780220.1
Washington6032.9346-780.444121-346104-139.74891715.3
Hayward3931.4214-454.47142-128102-126.81057214.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4325.2144-342.42117-8162-83.7473678.5
Williams3417.4116-182.6370-053-72.7362858.4
Richards5017.5146-240.6080-0100-136.7353927.8
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Mykhailiuk315.76-16.3752-71-3.333155.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2914.437-100.37012-3724-32.7501103.8
Jones319.235-66.5303-1210-14.714832.7
Thor5211.749-137.35816-6518-29.6211322.5
TEAM65242.32713-5962.455699-21321168-1559.7497293112.2
OPPONENTS65242.32805-5849.480822-22621247-1575.7927679118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier471772244.12614.89906011913
Oubre581562145.4451.11210605314
Washington612242854.81442.41590548467
Hayward271401674.31473.857037788
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith181011192.81934.5940616319
Williams701462166.414.4770232939
Richards1181682865.722.4113094251
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Mykhailiuk1231.031.020020
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens1141521.827.92208174
Jones2139601.96.238081112
Thor2965941.822.4440162312
TEAM7562167292345.0162925.113421527873325
OPPONENTS7072308301546.4171626.413420440939381

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you