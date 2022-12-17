|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rozier
|21
|37.0
|174-437
|.398
|55-173
|54-65
|.831
|457
|21.8
|Ball
|5
|33.0
|40-89
|.449
|22-58
|6-8
|.750
|108
|21.6
|Oubre
|29
|33.1
|225-527
|.427
|71-221
|85-119
|.714
|606
|20.9
|Hayward
|12
|32.0
|68-155
|.439
|17-46
|35-47
|.745
|188
|15.7
|Washington
|28
|31.9
|158-384
|.411
|50-157
|54-69
|.783
|420
|15.0
|McDaniels
|29
|26.7
|114-252
|.452
|35-100
|46-52
|.885
|309
|10.7
|Plumlee
|29
|27.9
|106-177
|.599
|0-0
|65-115
|.565
|277
|9.6
|Smith
|15
|27.9
|62-134
|.463
|10-30
|6-12
|.500
|140
|9.3
|Richards
|29
|19.0
|96-159
|.604
|0-0
|67-91
|.736
|259
|8.9
|Maledon
|27
|16.8
|52-120
|.433
|17-45
|33-36
|.917
|154
|5.7
|Bouknight
|22
|15.3
|39-117
|.333
|15-61
|15-22
|.682
|108
|4.9
|McGowens
|13
|14.3
|18-45
|.400
|6-16
|11-12
|.917
|53
|4.1
|Williams
|3
|4.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|3.7
|Jones
|20
|10.5
|25-52
|.481
|3-11
|7-10
|.700
|60
|3.0
|Thor
|18
|9.9
|15-47
|.319
|5-25
|9-11
|.818
|44
|2.4
|Martin
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|245.2
|1196-2702
|.443
|306-943
|496-672
|.738
|3194
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|29
|245.2
|1238-2580
|.480
|356-998
|571-718
|.795
|3403
|117.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rozier
|25
|72
|97
|4.6
|119
|5.7
|46
|0
|15
|55
|4
|Ball
|0
|14
|14
|2.8
|35
|7.0
|16
|0
|4
|14
|2
|Oubre
|46
|110
|156
|5.4
|35
|1.2
|87
|0
|49
|34
|11
|Hayward
|8
|42
|50
|4.2
|53
|4.4
|13
|0
|9
|30
|4
|Washington
|30
|102
|132
|4.7
|66
|2.4
|72
|0
|22
|46
|28
|McDaniels
|25
|109
|134
|4.6
|67
|2.3
|89
|0
|30
|39
|15
|Plumlee
|98
|178
|276
|9.5
|116
|4.0
|96
|0
|19
|52
|15
|Smith
|9
|40
|49
|3.3
|85
|5.7
|34
|0
|27
|23
|10
|Richards
|88
|100
|188
|6.5
|18
|.6
|66
|0
|4
|26
|23
|Maledon
|7
|61
|68
|2.5
|62
|2.3
|27
|0
|19
|29
|5
|Bouknight
|5
|42
|47
|2.1
|27
|1.2
|29
|0
|11
|18
|4
|McGowens
|3
|15
|18
|1.4
|13
|1.0
|7
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Williams
|4
|4
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jones
|19
|30
|49
|2.4
|5
|.3
|27
|0
|4
|8
|10
|Thor
|9
|23
|32
|1.8
|9
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|11
|5
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|376
|942
|1318
|45.4
|710
|24.5
|623
|0
|222
|393
|140
|OPPONENTS
|318
|1018
|1336
|46.1
|760
|26.2
|611
|0
|181
|428
|205
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.