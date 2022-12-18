AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier2137.0174-437.39855-17354-65.83145721.8
Ball533.040-89.44922-586-8.75010821.6
Oubre2933.1225-527.42771-22185-119.71460620.9
Hayward1232.068-155.43917-4635-47.74518815.7
Washington2831.9158-384.41150-15754-69.78342015.0
McDaniels2926.7114-252.45235-10046-52.88530910.7
Plumlee2927.9106-177.5990-065-115.5652779.6
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Richards2919.096-159.6040-067-91.7362598.9
Maledon2716.852-120.43317-4533-36.9171545.7
Bouknight2215.339-117.33315-6115-22.6821084.9
McGowens1314.318-45.4006-1611-12.917534.1
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
Jones2010.525-52.4813-117-10.700603.0
Thor189.915-47.3195-259-11.818442.4
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM29245.21196-2702.443306-943496-672.7383194110.1
OPPONENTS29245.21238-2580.480356-998571-718.7953403117.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier2572974.61195.746015554
Ball014142.8357.01604142
Oubre461101565.4351.2870493411
Hayward842504.2534.41309304
Washington301021324.7662.4720224628
McDaniels251091344.6672.3890303915
Plumlee981782769.51164.0960195215
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Richards881001886.518.666042623
Maledon761682.5622.327019295
Bouknight542472.1271.229011184
McGowens315181.4131.070464
Williams4482.70.030020
Jones1930492.45.32704810
Thor923321.89.51105115
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM376942131845.471024.56230222393140
OPPONENTS3181018133646.176026.26110181428205

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

