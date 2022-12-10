AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier1837.2152-378.40246-14643-53.81139321.8
Oubre2632.8199-458.43460-19075-103.72853320.5
Ball332.722-53.41510-324-5.8005819.3
Hayward1132.365-146.44516-4233-43.76717916.3
Washington2631.8151-355.42549-14652-67.77640315.5
McDaniels2626.698-222.44131-9139-45.86726610.2
Plumlee2628.095-160.5940-060-108.5562509.6
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Richards2618.889-145.6140-056-76.7372349.0
Maledon2416.947-103.45614-3825-28.8931335.5
Bouknight2016.538-113.33614-5915-22.6821055.3
McGowens1114.517-40.4256-1411-12.917514.6
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
Jones1710.021-45.4673-115-8.625502.9
Thor169.812-38.3164-207-9.778352.2
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM26244.81072-2397.447263-819434-594.7312841109.3
OPPONENTS26244.81103-2329.474310-902490-616.7953006115.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier2361844.71025.736013473
Oubre42961385.3321.274044308
Ball011113.7217.0803111
Hayward740474.3484.41007283
Washington27961234.7622.4660184626
McDaniels23991224.7612.3790253414
Plumlee791602399.21064.1860164914
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Richards75911666.416.659032419
Maledon654602.5602.524018275
Bouknight540452.2261.328010184
McGowens313161.5111.070344
Williams4482.70.030020
Jones1722392.34.22104810
Thor922311.98.51004105
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM329849117845.364224.75450195361126
OPPONENTS293909120246.267926.15360172386186

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you