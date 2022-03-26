AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bridges7235.8532-1089.489136-421240-298.805144020.0
Ball6732.2473-1115.424185-492194-223.870132519.8
Rozier6534.0467-1050.445206-538136-161.845127619.6
Hayward4832.2281-611.46085-218126-149.84677316.1
Oubre6826.9377-867.435176-512115-172.669104515.4
Harrell1822.385-135.6300-254-79.68422412.4
Washington5726.8208-465.447100-27952-73.71256810.0
Thomas913.630-67.44814-349-91.000839.2
Martin6326.6181-387.46856-14672-104.6924907.8
Plumlee6524.9182-286.6360-260-157.3824246.5
McDaniels4716.7104-220.47333-9641-60.6832826.0
Bouknight2810.648-136.35317-4927-31.8711405.0
Smith3713.873-185.39510-2512-19.6321684.5
Richards477.657-85.6710-030-43.6981443.1
Thor298.524-54.4447-2610-16.625652.2
Carey44.33-6.5000-02-3.66782.0
Jones193.18-13.6151-23-8.375201.1
Lewis23.50-0.0000-01-2.50010.5
Kulboka13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74242.73133-6771.4631026-28421184-1607.7378476114.5
OPPONENTS74242.73092-6674.4631033-28791245-1626.7668462114.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bridges834245077.02773.817907013964
Ball993544536.84887.3215010220930
Rozier502302804.32814.31060839024
Hayward381832214.61733.6850468022
Oubre751982734.0761.11752726530
Harrell45571025.7321.83807159
Washington722232955.21232.21301507252
Thomas28101.1161.890551
Martin731852584.11572.51080795730
Plumlee1633625258.12083.21990558646
McDaniels321191513.2471.0830213318
Bouknight2127481.723.82807131
Smith1146571.5982.6340203610
Richards3151821.713.349092220
Thor1129401.418.62508810
Carey3251.20.010110
Jones3710.54.270160
Lewis000.01.500100
Kulboka000.00.000000
TEAM8122505331744.8203527.514713637973367
OPPONENTS8402661350147.3194126.2146445511113344

