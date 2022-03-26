|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bridges
|72
|35.8
|532-1089
|.489
|136-421
|240-298
|.805
|1440
|20.0
|Ball
|67
|32.2
|473-1115
|.424
|185-492
|194-223
|.870
|1325
|19.8
|Rozier
|65
|34.0
|467-1050
|.445
|206-538
|136-161
|.845
|1276
|19.6
|Hayward
|48
|32.2
|281-611
|.460
|85-218
|126-149
|.846
|773
|16.1
|Oubre
|68
|26.9
|377-867
|.435
|176-512
|115-172
|.669
|1045
|15.4
|Harrell
|18
|22.3
|85-135
|.630
|0-2
|54-79
|.684
|224
|12.4
|Washington
|57
|26.8
|208-465
|.447
|100-279
|52-73
|.712
|568
|10.0
|Thomas
|9
|13.6
|30-67
|.448
|14-34
|9-9
|1.000
|83
|9.2
|Martin
|63
|26.6
|181-387
|.468
|56-146
|72-104
|.692
|490
|7.8
|Plumlee
|65
|24.9
|182-286
|.636
|0-2
|60-157
|.382
|424
|6.5
|McDaniels
|47
|16.7
|104-220
|.473
|33-96
|41-60
|.683
|282
|6.0
|Bouknight
|28
|10.6
|48-136
|.353
|17-49
|27-31
|.871
|140
|5.0
|Smith
|37
|13.8
|73-185
|.395
|10-25
|12-19
|.632
|168
|4.5
|Richards
|47
|7.6
|57-85
|.671
|0-0
|30-43
|.698
|144
|3.1
|Thor
|29
|8.5
|24-54
|.444
|7-26
|10-16
|.625
|65
|2.2
|Carey
|4
|4.3
|3-6
|.500
|0-0
|2-3
|.667
|8
|2.0
|Jones
|19
|3.1
|8-13
|.615
|1-2
|3-8
|.375
|20
|1.1
|Lewis
|2
|3.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.5
|Kulboka
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|242.7
|3133-6771
|.463
|1026-2842
|1184-1607
|.737
|8476
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.7
|3092-6674
|.463
|1033-2879
|1245-1626
|.766
|8462
|114.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bridges
|83
|424
|507
|7.0
|277
|3.8
|179
|0
|70
|139
|64
|Ball
|99
|354
|453
|6.8
|488
|7.3
|215
|0
|102
|209
|30
|Rozier
|50
|230
|280
|4.3
|281
|4.3
|106
|0
|83
|90
|24
|Hayward
|38
|183
|221
|4.6
|173
|3.6
|85
|0
|46
|80
|22
|Oubre
|75
|198
|273
|4.0
|76
|1.1
|175
|2
|72
|65
|30
|Harrell
|45
|57
|102
|5.7
|32
|1.8
|38
|0
|7
|15
|9
|Washington
|72
|223
|295
|5.2
|123
|2.2
|130
|1
|50
|72
|52
|Thomas
|2
|8
|10
|1.1
|16
|1.8
|9
|0
|5
|5
|1
|Martin
|73
|185
|258
|4.1
|157
|2.5
|108
|0
|79
|57
|30
|Plumlee
|163
|362
|525
|8.1
|208
|3.2
|199
|0
|55
|86
|46
|McDaniels
|32
|119
|151
|3.2
|47
|1.0
|83
|0
|21
|33
|18
|Bouknight
|21
|27
|48
|1.7
|23
|.8
|28
|0
|7
|13
|1
|Smith
|11
|46
|57
|1.5
|98
|2.6
|34
|0
|20
|36
|10
|Richards
|31
|51
|82
|1.7
|13
|.3
|49
|0
|9
|22
|20
|Thor
|11
|29
|40
|1.4
|18
|.6
|25
|0
|8
|8
|10
|Carey
|3
|2
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jones
|3
|7
|10
|.5
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kulboka
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|812
|2505
|3317
|44.8
|2035
|27.5
|1471
|3
|637
|973
|367
|OPPONENTS
|840
|2661
|3501
|47.3
|1941
|26.2
|1464
|4
|551
|1113
|344
