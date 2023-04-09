AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7332.6434-978.444149-428127-174.730114415.7
Hayward5031.5276-581.47552-160129-159.81173314.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Mykhailiuk1821.865-143.45534-7921-32.65618510.3
Smith5425.7186-452.41224-11178-106.7364748.8
Williams4219.0151-241.6270-063-91.6923658.7
Richards6418.7194-309.6281-1132-178.7425218.1
Maledon4318.995-241.39428-9359-70.8432776.4
Bouknight3314.865-181.35931-10118-27.6671795.4
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
McGowens4516.874-191.38725-7651-70.7292245.0
Sneed412.05-10.5003-64-41.000174.3
Thor6813.893-227.41038-11733-47.7022573.8
Jones4511.867-119.5634-1819-26.7311573.5
Simmons45.01-5.2001-42-21.00051.3
TEAM81241.93348-7332.457875-26371421-1903.7478992111.0
OPPONENTS81241.93487-7302.478994-27751547-1949.7949515117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington732853584.91752.419306611079
Hayward331822154.32064.1700429912
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Mykhailiuk1128392.2462.620012194
Smith271401673.12614.81220758225
Williams922022947.018.4910273843
Richards1452634086.437.61540105668
Maledon131021152.71463.4580365612
Bouknight763702.1411.246014315
Martin816243.4111.6130421
McGowens2069892.0501.147013396
Sneed0551.251.370031
Thor361101462.133.5660224223
Jones37841212.715.3630163130
Simmons022.52.500012
TEAM8912712360344.5203925.2164716261103420
OPPONENTS8842859374346.2210025.9164305641112466

