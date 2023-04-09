|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|73
|32.6
|434-978
|.444
|149-428
|127-174
|.730
|1144
|15.7
|Hayward
|50
|31.5
|276-581
|.475
|52-160
|129-159
|.811
|733
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Mykhailiuk
|18
|21.8
|65-143
|.455
|34-79
|21-32
|.656
|185
|10.3
|Smith
|54
|25.7
|186-452
|.412
|24-111
|78-106
|.736
|474
|8.8
|Williams
|42
|19.0
|151-241
|.627
|0-0
|63-91
|.692
|365
|8.7
|Richards
|64
|18.7
|194-309
|.628
|1-1
|132-178
|.742
|521
|8.1
|Maledon
|43
|18.9
|95-241
|.394
|28-93
|59-70
|.843
|277
|6.4
|Bouknight
|33
|14.8
|65-181
|.359
|31-101
|18-27
|.667
|179
|5.4
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|McGowens
|45
|16.8
|74-191
|.387
|25-76
|51-70
|.729
|224
|5.0
|Sneed
|4
|12.0
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|4.3
|Thor
|68
|13.8
|93-227
|.410
|38-117
|33-47
|.702
|257
|3.8
|Jones
|45
|11.8
|67-119
|.563
|4-18
|19-26
|.731
|157
|3.5
|Simmons
|4
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|81
|241.9
|3348-7332
|.457
|875-2637
|1421-1903
|.747
|8992
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.9
|3487-7302
|.478
|994-2775
|1547-1949
|.794
|9515
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|73
|285
|358
|4.9
|175
|2.4
|193
|0
|66
|110
|79
|Hayward
|33
|182
|215
|4.3
|206
|4.1
|70
|0
|42
|99
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Mykhailiuk
|11
|28
|39
|2.2
|46
|2.6
|20
|0
|12
|19
|4
|Smith
|27
|140
|167
|3.1
|261
|4.8
|122
|0
|75
|82
|25
|Williams
|92
|202
|294
|7.0
|18
|.4
|91
|0
|27
|38
|43
|Richards
|145
|263
|408
|6.4
|37
|.6
|154
|0
|10
|56
|68
|Maledon
|13
|102
|115
|2.7
|146
|3.4
|58
|0
|36
|56
|12
|Bouknight
|7
|63
|70
|2.1
|41
|1.2
|46
|0
|14
|31
|5
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|McGowens
|20
|69
|89
|2.0
|50
|1.1
|47
|0
|13
|39
|6
|Sneed
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|5
|1.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Thor
|36
|110
|146
|2.1
|33
|.5
|66
|0
|22
|42
|23
|Jones
|37
|84
|121
|2.7
|15
|.3
|63
|0
|16
|31
|30
|Simmons
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|2
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|891
|2712
|3603
|44.5
|2039
|25.2
|1647
|1
|626
|1103
|420
|OPPONENTS
|884
|2859
|3743
|46.2
|2100
|25.9
|1643
|0
|564
|1112
|466
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.