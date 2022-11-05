|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rozier
|2
|33.0
|17-43
|.395
|6-15
|7-8
|.875
|47
|23.5
|Hayward
|8
|31.0
|50-106
|.472
|10-28
|29-37
|.784
|139
|17.4
|Oubre
|9
|28.9
|58-137
|.423
|23-62
|17-25
|.680
|156
|17.3
|Washington
|9
|30.8
|52-125
|.416
|17-49
|17-20
|.850
|138
|15.3
|Smith
|9
|30.7
|45-92
|.489
|9-21
|5-9
|.556
|104
|11.6
|Richards
|9
|19.9
|34-58
|.586
|0-0
|24-34
|.706
|92
|10.2
|McDaniels
|9
|25.8
|32-79
|.405
|14-32
|13-14
|.929
|91
|10.1
|Plumlee
|9
|24.2
|28-46
|.609
|0-0
|18-34
|.529
|74
|8.2
|Bouknight
|9
|18.7
|23-65
|.354
|10-35
|5-8
|.625
|61
|6.8
|Maledon
|8
|14.8
|16-31
|.516
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|43
|5.4
|Williams
|3
|4.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|3.7
|McGowens
|5
|6.0
|5-9
|.556
|1-3
|5-5
|1.000
|16
|3.2
|Thor
|8
|12.6
|9-26
|.346
|3-14
|4-6
|.667
|25
|3.1
|Jones
|5
|4.8
|3-6
|.500
|1-3
|2-4
|.500
|9
|1.8
|Martin
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|9
|245.6
|376-830
|.453
|100-277
|154-213
|.723
|1006
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|9
|245.6
|384-836
|.459
|104-313
|174-214
|.813
|1046
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rozier
|4
|10
|14
|7.0
|17
|8.5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|Hayward
|4
|30
|34
|4.2
|33
|4.1
|6
|0
|6
|22
|2
|Oubre
|8
|34
|42
|4.7
|12
|1.3
|25
|0
|14
|10
|3
|Washington
|11
|31
|42
|4.7
|15
|1.7
|25
|0
|3
|18
|11
|Smith
|6
|31
|37
|4.1
|56
|6.2
|20
|0
|20
|17
|5
|Richards
|28
|32
|60
|6.7
|10
|1.1
|16
|0
|0
|6
|6
|McDaniels
|9
|38
|47
|5.2
|21
|2.3
|24
|0
|11
|12
|6
|Plumlee
|22
|48
|70
|7.8
|37
|4.1
|29
|0
|3
|15
|6
|Bouknight
|2
|18
|20
|2.2
|13
|1.4
|15
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Maledon
|1
|12
|13
|1.6
|22
|2.8
|7
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Williams
|4
|4
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McGowens
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Thor
|5
|15
|20
|2.5
|4
|.5
|6
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Jones
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|104
|306
|410
|45.6
|243
|27.0
|181
|0
|71
|134
|56
|OPPONENTS
|111
|327
|438
|48.7
|241
|26.8
|188
|0
|66
|136
|69
