AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier233.017-43.3956-157-8.8754723.5
Hayward831.050-106.47210-2829-37.78413917.4
Oubre928.958-137.42323-6217-25.68015617.3
Washington930.852-125.41617-4917-20.85013815.3
Smith930.745-92.4899-215-9.55610411.6
Richards919.934-58.5860-024-34.7069210.2
McDaniels925.832-79.40514-3213-14.9299110.1
Plumlee924.228-46.6090-018-34.529748.2
Bouknight918.723-65.35410-355-8.625616.8
Maledon814.816-31.5166-155-6.833435.4
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
McGowens56.05-9.5561-35-51.000163.2
Thor812.69-26.3463-144-6.667253.1
Jones54.83-6.5001-32-4.50091.8
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM9245.6376-830.453100-277154-213.7231006111.8
OPPONENTS9245.6384-836.459104-313174-214.8131046116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier410147.0178.520163
Hayward430344.2334.1606222
Oubre834424.7121.325014103
Washington1131424.7151.725031811
Smith631374.1566.220020175
Richards2832606.7101.1160066
McDaniels938475.2212.324011126
Plumlee2248707.8374.12903156
Bouknight218202.2131.4150381
Maledon112131.6222.8705122
Williams4482.70.030020
McGowens022.41.210211
Thor515202.54.560255
Jones011.22.420105
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM10430641045.624327.018107113456
OPPONENTS11132743848.724126.818806613669

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you