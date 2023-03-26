|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|70
|32.8
|406-926
|.438
|139-407
|121-167
|.725
|1072
|15.3
|Hayward
|49
|31.5
|268-567
|.473
|51-159
|124-154
|.805
|711
|14.5
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|53
|25.7
|181-441
|.410
|23-107
|75-102
|.735
|460
|8.7
|Williams
|38
|17.8
|131-204
|.642
|0-0
|55-81
|.679
|317
|8.3
|Richards
|60
|18.5
|178-287
|.620
|0-0
|122-163
|.748
|478
|8.0
|Mykhailiuk
|12
|15.9
|26-59
|.441
|16-34
|8-15
|.533
|76
|6.3
|Maledon
|37
|16.3
|65-161
|.404
|21-64
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.4
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|27
|13.1
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.1
|McGowens
|39
|15.0
|48-134
|.358
|15-52
|38-48
|.792
|149
|3.8
|Thor
|62
|12.2
|72-180
|.400
|26-91
|23-35
|.657
|193
|3.1
|Jones
|39
|10.3
|49-88
|.557
|3-12
|15-20
|.750
|116
|3.0
|TEAM
|75
|242.0
|3106-6823
|.455
|795-2433
|1330-1780
|.747
|8337
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.0
|3220-6753
|.477
|921-2583
|1435-1812
|.792
|8796
|117.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|69
|269
|338
|4.8
|164
|2.3
|185
|0
|64
|106
|78
|Hayward
|32
|177
|209
|4.3
|202
|4.1
|68
|0
|42
|96
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|26
|136
|162
|3.1
|255
|4.8
|118
|0
|74
|79
|25
|Williams
|75
|170
|245
|6.4
|17
|.4
|81
|0
|25
|32
|41
|Richards
|138
|238
|376
|6.3
|34
|.6
|142
|0
|10
|54
|65
|Mykhailiuk
|4
|11
|15
|1.2
|13
|1.1
|11
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Maledon
|9
|78
|87
|2.4
|90
|2.4
|40
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|1.9
|28
|1.0
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|16
|49
|65
|1.7
|35
|.9
|35
|0
|10
|26
|6
|Thor
|33
|87
|120
|1.9
|27
|.4
|57
|0
|22
|30
|19
|Jones
|31
|64
|95
|2.4
|7
|.2
|54
|0
|12
|19
|22
|TEAM
|835
|2502
|3337
|44.5
|1876
|25.0
|1530
|1
|595
|999
|389
|OPPONENTS
|826
|2665
|3491
|46.5
|1946
|25.9
|1530
|0
|501
|1055
|430
