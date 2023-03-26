AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7032.8406-926.438139-407121-167.725107215.3
Hayward4931.5268-567.47351-159124-154.80571114.5
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith5325.7181-441.41023-10775-102.7354608.7
Williams3817.8131-204.6420-055-81.6793178.3
Richards6018.5178-287.6200-0122-163.7484788.0
Mykhailiuk1215.926-59.44116-348-15.533766.3
Maledon3716.365-161.40421-6449-56.8752005.4
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2713.140-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.1
McGowens3915.048-134.35815-5238-48.7921493.8
Thor6212.272-180.40026-9123-35.6571933.1
Jones3910.349-88.5573-1215-20.7501163.0
TEAM75242.03106-6823.455795-24331330-1780.7478337111.2
OPPONENTS75242.03220-6753.477921-25831435-1812.7928796117.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington692693384.81642.318506410678
Hayward321772094.32024.1680429612
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith261361623.12554.81180747925
Williams751702456.417.4810253241
Richards1382383766.334.61420105465
Mykhailiuk411151.2131.1110371
Maledon978872.4902.440027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546511.9281.029013194
McGowens1649651.735.935010266
Thor33871201.927.4570223019
Jones3164952.47.2540121922
TEAM8352502333744.5187625.015301595999389
OPPONENTS8262665349146.5194625.9153005011055430

