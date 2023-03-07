AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier5535.7429-1041.412149-447163-200.815117021.3
Oubre4132.4300-710.42391-294128-170.75381920.0
Washington6133.0349-791.441123-352104-139.74892515.2
Hayward4031.5220-467.47142-129102-126.81058414.6
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4425.3150-356.42118-8764-86.7443828.7
Williams3517.6121-190.6370-053-72.7362958.4
Richards5117.3146-241.6060-0100-136.7353927.7
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Mykhailiuk414.37-18.3893-91-3.333184.5
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens3014.639-105.37113-3924-32.7501153.8
Jones328.935-66.5303-1210-14.714832.6
Thor5311.549-139.35316-6718-29.6211322.5
TEAM66242.32746-6050.454707-21621180-1574.7507379111.8
OPPONENTS66242.32841-5941.478834-23051265-1597.7927781117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier471812284.12654.810006012013
Oubre581632215.4451.11240605415
Washington612322934.81472.41620548767
Hayward271441714.31503.860037799
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith201051252.81994.5970626320
Williams721582306.614.4790243039
Richards1181712895.723.5116094451
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Mykhailiuk123.83.830020
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens1242541.827.92208174
Jones2139601.96.238081112
Thor2966951.822.4440162412
TEAM7612211297245.0164624.913611529883328
OPPONENTS7152352306746.5173726.313540445944390

