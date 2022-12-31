AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball1234.2104-243.42850-13327-32.84428523.8
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Rozier2635.9196-503.39062-20164-77.83151819.9
Washington3531.8197-462.42666-19369-87.79352915.1
Hayward1933.2104-237.43923-7446-60.76727714.6
McDaniels3625.9139-305.45646-12459-67.88138310.6
Plumlee3627.6142-226.6280-083-145.57236710.2
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Richards3318.8112-182.6150-072-98.7352969.0
Williams611.317-23.7390-09-12.750437.2
Maledon3416.260-144.41718-5747-54.8701855.4
Bouknight2314.840-119.33616-6215-22.6821114.8
McGowens1314.318-45.4006-1611-12.917534.1
Jones229.927-54.5003-118-11.727653.0
Thor2310.219-57.3335-2911-15.733542.3
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM36244.21500-3358.447385-1190627-844.7434012111.4
OPPONENTS36244.21541-3222.478454-1268708-901.7864244117.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball1456705.8927.743013384
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Rozier28861144.41445.552018675
Washington371331704.9802.3900275539
Hayward1878965.1764.021017414
McDaniels301341644.6782.21070364719
Plumlee1202103309.21353.81160256127
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Richards961142106.421.677062827
Williams920294.84.7110544
Maledon974832.4832.434025355
Bouknight543482.1271.229012184
McGowens315181.4131.070464
Jones1930492.25.23005910
Thor1127381.712.51606137
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM4601187164745.889724.97710281489182
OPPONENTS3901273166346.294626.37610226535230

