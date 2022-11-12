|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rozier
|6
|36.3
|49-135
|.363
|21-61
|12-14
|.857
|131
|21.8
|Oubre
|13
|30.4
|87-210
|.414
|36-104
|29-42
|.690
|239
|18.4
|Hayward
|8
|31.0
|50-106
|.472
|10-28
|29-37
|.784
|139
|17.4
|Washington
|13
|31.5
|75-175
|.429
|24-70
|26-34
|.765
|200
|15.4
|Smith
|13
|29.5
|58-125
|.464
|10-28
|6-11
|.545
|132
|10.2
|McDaniels
|13
|26.2
|48-112
|.429
|19-47
|14-17
|.824
|129
|9.9
|Richards
|13
|19.2
|47-76
|.618
|0-0
|32-45
|.711
|126
|9.7
|Plumlee
|13
|26.2
|44-73
|.603
|0-0
|30-53
|.566
|118
|9.1
|Bouknight
|13
|19.4
|29-91
|.319
|11-49
|10-16
|.625
|79
|6.1
|Maledon
|12
|12.8
|17-37
|.459
|6-18
|5-6
|.833
|45
|3.8
|Williams
|3
|4.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|3.7
|McGowens
|5
|6.0
|5-9
|.556
|1-3
|5-5
|1.000
|16
|3.2
|Thor
|12
|11.5
|11-34
|.324
|4-19
|7-9
|.778
|33
|2.8
|Jones
|5
|4.8
|3-6
|.500
|1-3
|2-4
|.500
|9
|1.8
|Martin
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|13
|245.8
|527-1196
|.441
|143-430
|210-296
|.709
|1407
|108.2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|245.8
|538-1165
|.462
|142-438
|256-327
|.783
|1474
|113.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rozier
|11
|26
|37
|6.2
|33
|5.5
|9
|0
|1
|15
|3
|Oubre
|12
|47
|59
|4.5
|17
|1.3
|42
|0
|17
|16
|4
|Hayward
|4
|30
|34
|4.2
|33
|4.1
|6
|0
|6
|22
|2
|Washington
|16
|45
|61
|4.7
|21
|1.6
|36
|0
|8
|25
|15
|Smith
|9
|38
|47
|3.6
|80
|6.2
|32
|0
|25
|21
|8
|McDaniels
|16
|51
|67
|5.2
|30
|2.3
|35
|0
|16
|18
|8
|Richards
|38
|43
|81
|6.2
|11
|.8
|27
|0
|1
|10
|10
|Plumlee
|39
|79
|118
|9.1
|54
|4.2
|44
|0
|6
|23
|7
|Bouknight
|4
|30
|34
|2.6
|21
|1.6
|23
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Maledon
|1
|20
|21
|1.8
|26
|2.2
|10
|0
|5
|14
|3
|Williams
|4
|4
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McGowens
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Thor
|8
|19
|27
|2.2
|7
|.6
|7
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Jones
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|162
|435
|597
|45.9
|336
|25.8
|277
|0
|96
|190
|74
|OPPONENTS
|146
|463
|609
|46.8
|334
|25.7
|271
|0
|90
|188
|90
