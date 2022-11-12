AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier636.349-135.36321-6112-14.85713121.8
Oubre1330.487-210.41436-10429-42.69023918.4
Hayward831.050-106.47210-2829-37.78413917.4
Washington1331.575-175.42924-7026-34.76520015.4
Smith1329.558-125.46410-286-11.54513210.2
McDaniels1326.248-112.42919-4714-17.8241299.9
Richards1319.247-76.6180-032-45.7111269.7
Plumlee1326.244-73.6030-030-53.5661189.1
Bouknight1319.429-91.31911-4910-16.625796.1
Maledon1212.817-37.4596-185-6.833453.8
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
McGowens56.05-9.5561-35-51.000163.2
Thor1211.511-34.3244-197-9.778332.8
Jones54.83-6.5001-32-4.50091.8
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM13245.8527-1196.441143-430210-296.7091407108.2
OPPONENTS13245.8538-1165.462142-438256-327.7831474113.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier1126376.2335.5901153
Oubre1247594.5171.342017164
Hayward430344.2334.1606222
Washington1645614.7211.636082515
Smith938473.6806.232025218
McDaniels1651675.2302.335016188
Richards3843816.211.827011010
Plumlee39791189.1544.24406237
Bouknight430342.6211.62306153
Maledon120211.8262.21005143
Williams4482.70.030020
McGowens022.41.210211
Thor819272.27.670285
Jones011.22.420105
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM16243559745.933625.827709619074
OPPONENTS14646360946.833425.727109018890

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

