AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3435.5284-690.412133-360100-116.86280123.6
Rozier5035.6398-956.416134-407146-178.820107621.5
Oubre3632.3265-630.42180-263104-144.72271419.8
Washington6032.9346-780.444121-346104-139.74891715.3
Hayward3531.2186-399.46637-11491-112.81350014.3
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith3925.1133-312.42616-7545-61.7383278.4
Richards4617.3138-225.6130-094-129.7293708.0
Williams3015.991-143.6360-046-63.7302287.6
Mykhailiuk215.55-13.3852-60-1.000126.0
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2614.736-95.37912-3322-28.7861064.1
Jones278.831-59.5253-118-12.667732.7
Thor4810.744-118.37315-6018-29.6211212.5
TEAM61242.52562-5625.455658-20181089-1457.7476871112.6
OPPONENTS61242.52643-5502.480789-21491173-1480.7937248118.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball411772186.42868.411414611711
Rozier471662134.32454.99305510413
Oubre531291825.1421.21060564613
Washington612242854.81442.41590548467
Hayward271291564.51283.747032658
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith16911072.71724.4850546017
Richards1141502645.722.5107093944
Williams511171685.69.3630212235
Mykhailiuk1121.01.520020
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens935441.7271.02107154
Jones2032521.95.23005911
Thor2559841.818.4360112211
TEAM7182029274745.0154025.212611495808309
OPPONENTS6722172284446.6162326.612530404884362

