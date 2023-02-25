|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|34
|35.5
|284-690
|.412
|133-360
|100-116
|.862
|801
|23.6
|Rozier
|50
|35.6
|398-956
|.416
|134-407
|146-178
|.820
|1076
|21.5
|Oubre
|36
|32.3
|265-630
|.421
|80-263
|104-144
|.722
|714
|19.8
|Washington
|60
|32.9
|346-780
|.444
|121-346
|104-139
|.748
|917
|15.3
|Hayward
|35
|31.2
|186-399
|.466
|37-114
|91-112
|.813
|500
|14.3
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|39
|25.1
|133-312
|.426
|16-75
|45-61
|.738
|327
|8.4
|Richards
|46
|17.3
|138-225
|.613
|0-0
|94-129
|.729
|370
|8.0
|Williams
|30
|15.9
|91-143
|.636
|0-0
|46-63
|.730
|228
|7.6
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|15.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-6
|0-1
|.000
|12
|6.0
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|26
|14.7
|36-95
|.379
|12-33
|22-28
|.786
|106
|4.1
|Jones
|27
|8.8
|31-59
|.525
|3-11
|8-12
|.667
|73
|2.7
|Thor
|48
|10.7
|44-118
|.373
|15-60
|18-29
|.621
|121
|2.5
|TEAM
|61
|242.5
|2562-5625
|.455
|658-2018
|1089-1457
|.747
|6871
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.5
|2643-5502
|.480
|789-2149
|1173-1480
|.793
|7248
|118.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|41
|177
|218
|6.4
|286
|8.4
|114
|1
|46
|117
|11
|Rozier
|47
|166
|213
|4.3
|245
|4.9
|93
|0
|55
|104
|13
|Oubre
|53
|129
|182
|5.1
|42
|1.2
|106
|0
|56
|46
|13
|Washington
|61
|224
|285
|4.8
|144
|2.4
|159
|0
|54
|84
|67
|Hayward
|27
|129
|156
|4.5
|128
|3.7
|47
|0
|32
|65
|8
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|16
|91
|107
|2.7
|172
|4.4
|85
|0
|54
|60
|17
|Richards
|114
|150
|264
|5.7
|22
|.5
|107
|0
|9
|39
|44
|Williams
|51
|117
|168
|5.6
|9
|.3
|63
|0
|21
|22
|35
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|9
|35
|44
|1.7
|27
|1.0
|21
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Jones
|20
|32
|52
|1.9
|5
|.2
|30
|0
|5
|9
|11
|Thor
|25
|59
|84
|1.8
|18
|.4
|36
|0
|11
|22
|11
|TEAM
|718
|2029
|2747
|45.0
|1540
|25.2
|1261
|1
|495
|808
|309
|OPPONENTS
|672
|2172
|2844
|46.6
|1623
|26.6
|1253
|0
|404
|884
|362
