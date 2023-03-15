|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|60
|35.7
|478-1147
|.417
|160-485
|171-213
|.803
|1287
|21.5
|Oubre
|45
|32.7
|337-780
|.432
|105-323
|146-188
|.777
|925
|20.6
|Washington
|66
|32.8
|379-857
|.442
|133-378
|113-154
|.734
|1004
|15.2
|Hayward
|45
|31.7
|244-521
|.468
|48-148
|110-138
|.797
|646
|14.4
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|49
|25.6
|170-403
|.422
|21-95
|71-96
|.740
|432
|8.8
|Williams
|37
|17.7
|125-195
|.641
|0-0
|54-78
|.692
|304
|8.2
|Richards
|56
|18.1
|165-265
|.623
|0-0
|113-151
|.748
|443
|7.9
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Mykhailiuk
|8
|12.6
|14-32
|.438
|7-15
|2-5
|.400
|37
|4.6
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|35
|14.7
|42-117
|.359
|14-44
|29-38
|.763
|127
|3.6
|Jones
|36
|9.4
|41-76
|.539
|3-12
|15-20
|.750
|100
|2.8
|Thor
|58
|11.7
|59-156
|.378
|20-76
|20-31
|.645
|158
|2.7
|TEAM
|71
|242.1
|2955-6475
|.456
|760-2302
|1257-1679
|.749
|7927
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|71
|242.1
|3051-6397
|.477
|882-2455
|1358-1714
|.792
|8342
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|201
|252
|4.2
|304
|5.1
|114
|0
|68
|130
|16
|Oubre
|65
|176
|241
|5.4
|51
|1.1
|136
|0
|61
|59
|18
|Washington
|64
|258
|322
|4.9
|155
|2.3
|178
|0
|57
|98
|75
|Hayward
|32
|163
|195
|4.3
|180
|4.0
|67
|0
|39
|91
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|23
|122
|145
|3.0
|228
|4.7
|110
|0
|70
|72
|24
|Williams
|74
|163
|237
|6.4
|15
|.4
|81
|0
|25
|31
|40
|Richards
|128
|204
|332
|5.9
|31
|.6
|128
|0
|10
|51
|62
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|5
|7
|.9
|6
|.8
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|13
|47
|60
|1.7
|27
|.8
|29
|0
|8
|22
|4
|Jones
|28
|51
|79
|2.2
|6
|.2
|47
|0
|11
|17
|18
|Thor
|33
|78
|111
|1.9
|26
|.4
|48
|0
|17
|24
|13
|TEAM
|808
|2376
|3184
|44.8
|1774
|25.0
|1458
|1
|558
|950
|369
|OPPONENTS
|781
|2503
|3284
|46.3
|1844
|26.0
|1452
|0
|473
|1000
|411
