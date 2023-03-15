AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6035.7478-1147.417160-485171-213.803128721.5
Oubre4532.7337-780.432105-323146-188.77792520.6
Washington6632.8379-857.442133-378113-154.734100415.2
Hayward4531.7244-521.46848-148110-138.79764614.4
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4925.6170-403.42221-9571-96.7404328.8
Williams3717.7125-195.6410-054-78.6923048.2
Richards5618.1165-265.6230-0113-151.7484437.9
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Mykhailiuk812.614-32.4387-152-5.400374.6
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens3514.742-117.35914-4429-38.7631273.6
Jones369.441-76.5393-1215-20.7501002.8
Thor5811.759-156.37820-7620-31.6451582.7
TEAM71242.12955-6475.456760-23021257-1679.7497927111.6
OPPONENTS71242.13051-6397.477882-24551358-1714.7928342117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512012524.23045.111406813016
Oubre651762415.4511.11360615918
Washington642583224.91552.31780579875
Hayward321631954.31804.0670399112
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith231221453.02284.71100707224
Williams741632376.415.4810253140
Richards1282043325.931.61280105162
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Mykhailiuk257.96.840131
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens1347601.727.82908224
Jones2851792.26.2470111718
Thor33781111.926.4480172413
TEAM8082376318444.8177425.014581558950369
OPPONENTS7812503328446.3184426.0145204731000411

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you