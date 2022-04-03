AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Bridges7635.8570-1162.491146-445256-321.798154220.3
Ball7132.3505-1188.425201-530205-236.869141619.9
Rozier6933.9485-1103.440213-565147-173.850133019.3
Hayward4931.9283-617.45986-220126-149.84677815.9
Oubre7226.7395-901.438183-531118-177.667109115.2
Harrell2220.994-152.6180-261-88.69324911.3
Washington6127.0234-505.463108-29453-74.71662910.3
Thomas1313.741-96.42717-4510-11.9091098.4
Martin6726.3192-405.47458-15172-104.6925147.7
Plumlee6924.9195-307.6350-263-161.3914536.6
McDaniels5116.1106-228.46535-9849-68.7212965.8
Bouknight2810.648-136.35317-4927-31.8711405.0
Smith3713.873-185.39510-2512-19.6321684.5
Richards487.559-87.6780-030-43.6981483.1
Thor298.524-54.4447-2610-16.625652.2
Carey44.33-6.5000-02-3.66782.0
Jones193.18-13.6151-23-8.375201.1
Lewis23.50-0.0000-01-2.50010.5
Kulboka13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM78242.63315-7145.4641082-29851245-1684.7398957114.8
OPPONENTS78242.63272-7033.4651089-30331318-1727.7638951114.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Bridges884495377.12883.818907214765
Ball1043694736.75307.5227011322530
Rozier522462984.33034.41150929424
Hayward381862244.61773.6850478122
Oubre782102884.0791.11802746631
Harrell49631125.1432.04319189
Washington792423215.31362.21411557655
Thomas216181.4211.6150682
Martin771942714.01702.51130825930
Plumlee1703725427.92183.22120589348
McDaniels341211553.0491.0880223518
Bouknight2127481.723.82807131
Smith1146571.5982.6340203610
Richards3251831.713.350092421
Thor1129401.418.62508810
Carey3251.20.010110
Jones3710.54.270160
Lewis000.01.500100
Kulboka000.00.000000
TEAM8522630348244.6217127.8155346771029376
OPPONENTS8922801369347.3206326.4154045821175368

