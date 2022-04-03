|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Bridges
|76
|35.8
|570-1162
|.491
|146-445
|256-321
|.798
|1542
|20.3
|Ball
|71
|32.3
|505-1188
|.425
|201-530
|205-236
|.869
|1416
|19.9
|Rozier
|69
|33.9
|485-1103
|.440
|213-565
|147-173
|.850
|1330
|19.3
|Hayward
|49
|31.9
|283-617
|.459
|86-220
|126-149
|.846
|778
|15.9
|Oubre
|72
|26.7
|395-901
|.438
|183-531
|118-177
|.667
|1091
|15.2
|Harrell
|22
|20.9
|94-152
|.618
|0-2
|61-88
|.693
|249
|11.3
|Washington
|61
|27.0
|234-505
|.463
|108-294
|53-74
|.716
|629
|10.3
|Thomas
|13
|13.7
|41-96
|.427
|17-45
|10-11
|.909
|109
|8.4
|Martin
|67
|26.3
|192-405
|.474
|58-151
|72-104
|.692
|514
|7.7
|Plumlee
|69
|24.9
|195-307
|.635
|0-2
|63-161
|.391
|453
|6.6
|McDaniels
|51
|16.1
|106-228
|.465
|35-98
|49-68
|.721
|296
|5.8
|Bouknight
|28
|10.6
|48-136
|.353
|17-49
|27-31
|.871
|140
|5.0
|Smith
|37
|13.8
|73-185
|.395
|10-25
|12-19
|.632
|168
|4.5
|Richards
|48
|7.5
|59-87
|.678
|0-0
|30-43
|.698
|148
|3.1
|Thor
|29
|8.5
|24-54
|.444
|7-26
|10-16
|.625
|65
|2.2
|Carey
|4
|4.3
|3-6
|.500
|0-0
|2-3
|.667
|8
|2.0
|Jones
|19
|3.1
|8-13
|.615
|1-2
|3-8
|.375
|20
|1.1
|Lewis
|2
|3.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.5
|Kulboka
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|242.6
|3315-7145
|.464
|1082-2985
|1245-1684
|.739
|8957
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|78
|242.6
|3272-7033
|.465
|1089-3033
|1318-1727
|.763
|8951
|114.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Bridges
|88
|449
|537
|7.1
|288
|3.8
|189
|0
|72
|147
|65
|Ball
|104
|369
|473
|6.7
|530
|7.5
|227
|0
|113
|225
|30
|Rozier
|52
|246
|298
|4.3
|303
|4.4
|115
|0
|92
|94
|24
|Hayward
|38
|186
|224
|4.6
|177
|3.6
|85
|0
|47
|81
|22
|Oubre
|78
|210
|288
|4.0
|79
|1.1
|180
|2
|74
|66
|31
|Harrell
|49
|63
|112
|5.1
|43
|2.0
|43
|1
|9
|18
|9
|Washington
|79
|242
|321
|5.3
|136
|2.2
|141
|1
|55
|76
|55
|Thomas
|2
|16
|18
|1.4
|21
|1.6
|15
|0
|6
|8
|2
|Martin
|77
|194
|271
|4.0
|170
|2.5
|113
|0
|82
|59
|30
|Plumlee
|170
|372
|542
|7.9
|218
|3.2
|212
|0
|58
|93
|48
|McDaniels
|34
|121
|155
|3.0
|49
|1.0
|88
|0
|22
|35
|18
|Bouknight
|21
|27
|48
|1.7
|23
|.8
|28
|0
|7
|13
|1
|Smith
|11
|46
|57
|1.5
|98
|2.6
|34
|0
|20
|36
|10
|Richards
|32
|51
|83
|1.7
|13
|.3
|50
|0
|9
|24
|21
|Thor
|11
|29
|40
|1.4
|18
|.6
|25
|0
|8
|8
|10
|Carey
|3
|2
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jones
|3
|7
|10
|.5
|4
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kulboka
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|852
|2630
|3482
|44.6
|2171
|27.8
|1553
|4
|677
|1029
|376
|OPPONENTS
|892
|2801
|3693
|47.3
|2063
|26.4
|1540
|4
|582
|1175
|368
