AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier5935.7468-1127.415158-478171-213.803126521.4
Oubre4432.7326-763.427104-319141-183.77089720.4
Washington6532.8375-850.441133-376112-152.73799515.3
Hayward4431.8240-513.46847-144109-136.80163614.5
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4825.4167-397.42121-9571-96.7404268.9
Williams3717.7125-195.6410-054-78.6923048.2
Richards5518.1162-262.6180-0112-149.7524367.9
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Mykhailiuk713.413-30.4336-132-5.400344.9
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens3414.741-114.36014-4327-36.7501233.6
Jones359.339-73.5343-1215-20.750962.7
Thor5711.655-149.36919-7318-29.6211472.6
TEAM70242.12912-6399.455754-22791245-1664.7487823111.8
OPPONENTS70242.13006-6309.476868-24251342-1695.7928222117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier511982494.22955.011406812816
Oubre641712355.3501.11320615517
Washington642533174.91532.41760579675
Hayward321601924.41744.0670398911
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith221191412.92204.61080687022
Williams741632376.415.4810253140
Richards1261983245.930.51250104861
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Mykhailiuk2571.06.940130
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens1347601.827.82708204
Jones2747742.16.2440101517
Thor32731051.825.4460172412
TEAM8022342314444.9174624.914401555931361
OPPONENTS7732481325446.5181525.914330465992405

