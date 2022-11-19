AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Rozier1036.782-216.38032-9819-22.86421521.5
Ball332.722-53.41510-324-5.8005819.3
Oubre1731.6120-286.42044-13142-58.72432619.2
Hayward932.255-120.45812-3230-39.76915216.9
Washington1732.6100-231.43330-9440-49.81627015.9
Smith1329.558-125.46410-286-11.54513210.2
Richards1719.662-99.6260-041-55.7451659.7
Plumlee1726.961-99.6160-037-62.5971599.4
McDaniels1725.856-132.42420-5421-25.8401539.0
Bouknight1716.934-101.33712-5310-16.625905.3
Maledon1614.626-53.4919-2413-15.867744.6
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
McGowens56.05-9.5561-35-51.000163.2
Thor1410.412-38.3164-207-9.778352.5
Jones84.45-9.5561-42-4.500131.6
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM17247.4702-1578.445185-573280-378.7411869109.9
OPPONENTS17247.4716-1520.471191-571345-434.7951968115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Rozier1533484.8545.41806263
Ball011113.7217.0803111
Oubre2464885.2201.257028215
Hayward634404.4404.4807223
Washington2062824.8342.0470132916
Smith938473.6806.232025218
Richards52551076.312.738011315
Plumlee481001488.7684.0600103211
McDaniels1962814.8392.3490192412
Bouknight433372.2231.42706164
Maledon134352.2342.118010174
Williams4482.70.030020
McGowens022.41.210211
Thor821292.18.680395
Jones134.52.330106
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM21155676745.143625.6377013424494
OPPONENTS19259678846.444125.93510118253119



