|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rozier
|10
|36.7
|82-216
|.380
|32-98
|19-22
|.864
|215
|21.5
|Ball
|3
|32.7
|22-53
|.415
|10-32
|4-5
|.800
|58
|19.3
|Oubre
|17
|31.6
|120-286
|.420
|44-131
|42-58
|.724
|326
|19.2
|Hayward
|9
|32.2
|55-120
|.458
|12-32
|30-39
|.769
|152
|16.9
|Washington
|17
|32.6
|100-231
|.433
|30-94
|40-49
|.816
|270
|15.9
|Smith
|13
|29.5
|58-125
|.464
|10-28
|6-11
|.545
|132
|10.2
|Richards
|17
|19.6
|62-99
|.626
|0-0
|41-55
|.745
|165
|9.7
|Plumlee
|17
|26.9
|61-99
|.616
|0-0
|37-62
|.597
|159
|9.4
|McDaniels
|17
|25.8
|56-132
|.424
|20-54
|21-25
|.840
|153
|9.0
|Bouknight
|17
|16.9
|34-101
|.337
|12-53
|10-16
|.625
|90
|5.3
|Maledon
|16
|14.6
|26-53
|.491
|9-24
|13-15
|.867
|74
|4.6
|Williams
|3
|4.3
|4-7
|.571
|0-0
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|3.7
|McGowens
|5
|6.0
|5-9
|.556
|1-3
|5-5
|1.000
|16
|3.2
|Thor
|14
|10.4
|12-38
|.316
|4-20
|7-9
|.778
|35
|2.5
|Jones
|8
|4.4
|5-9
|.556
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|13
|1.6
|Martin
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|17
|247.4
|702-1578
|.445
|185-573
|280-378
|.741
|1869
|109.9
|OPPONENTS
|17
|247.4
|716-1520
|.471
|191-571
|345-434
|.795
|1968
|115.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rozier
|15
|33
|48
|4.8
|54
|5.4
|18
|0
|6
|26
|3
|Ball
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|21
|7.0
|8
|0
|3
|11
|1
|Oubre
|24
|64
|88
|5.2
|20
|1.2
|57
|0
|28
|21
|5
|Hayward
|6
|34
|40
|4.4
|40
|4.4
|8
|0
|7
|22
|3
|Washington
|20
|62
|82
|4.8
|34
|2.0
|47
|0
|13
|29
|16
|Smith
|9
|38
|47
|3.6
|80
|6.2
|32
|0
|25
|21
|8
|Richards
|52
|55
|107
|6.3
|12
|.7
|38
|0
|1
|13
|15
|Plumlee
|48
|100
|148
|8.7
|68
|4.0
|60
|0
|10
|32
|11
|McDaniels
|19
|62
|81
|4.8
|39
|2.3
|49
|0
|19
|24
|12
|Bouknight
|4
|33
|37
|2.2
|23
|1.4
|27
|0
|6
|16
|4
|Maledon
|1
|34
|35
|2.2
|34
|2.1
|18
|0
|10
|17
|4
|Williams
|4
|4
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McGowens
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Thor
|8
|21
|29
|2.1
|8
|.6
|8
|0
|3
|9
|5
|Jones
|1
|3
|4
|.5
|2
|.3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Martin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|211
|556
|767
|45.1
|436
|25.6
|377
|0
|134
|244
|94
|OPPONENTS
|192
|596
|788
|46.4
|441
|25.9
|351
|0
|118
|253
|119
