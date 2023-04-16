|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|73
|32.6
|434-978
|.444
|149-428
|127-174
|.730
|1144
|15.7
|Hayward
|50
|31.5
|276-581
|.475
|52-160
|129-159
|.811
|733
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Mykhailiuk
|19
|22.5
|71-161
|.441
|36-89
|23-34
|.676
|201
|10.6
|Williams
|43
|19.3
|160-251
|.637
|0-0
|67-97
|.691
|387
|9.0
|Smith
|54
|25.7
|186-452
|.412
|24-111
|78-106
|.736
|474
|8.8
|Richards
|65
|18.7
|197-313
|.629
|1-1
|137-183
|.749
|532
|8.2
|Maledon
|44
|19.4
|102-254
|.402
|28-95
|63-74
|.851
|295
|6.7
|Bouknight
|34
|15.1
|69-193
|.358
|33-109
|20-30
|.667
|191
|5.6
|McGowens
|46
|17.1
|80-202
|.396
|26-80
|60-80
|.750
|246
|5.3
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Sneed
|4
|12.0
|5-10
|.500
|3-6
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|4.3
|Thor
|69
|14.0
|95-238
|.399
|39-123
|33-47
|.702
|262
|3.8
|Jones
|46
|12.0
|67-120
|.558
|4-19
|19-26
|.731
|157
|3.4
|Simmons
|5
|5.6
|1-6
|.167
|1-5
|2-2
|1.000
|5
|1.0
|TEAM
|82
|241.8
|3385-7413
|.457
|881-2669
|1447-1933
|.749
|9098
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.8
|3522-7391
|.477
|1004-2812
|1562-1965
|.795
|9610
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|73
|285
|358
|4.9
|175
|2.4
|193
|0
|66
|110
|79
|Hayward
|33
|182
|215
|4.3
|206
|4.1
|70
|0
|42
|99
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Mykhailiuk
|15
|31
|46
|2.4
|52
|2.7
|22
|0
|14
|22
|4
|Williams
|93
|211
|304
|7.1
|18
|.4
|94
|0
|28
|40
|45
|Smith
|27
|140
|167
|3.1
|261
|4.8
|122
|0
|75
|82
|25
|Richards
|147
|269
|416
|6.4
|38
|.6
|154
|0
|11
|59
|71
|Maledon
|14
|109
|123
|2.8
|152
|3.5
|61
|0
|37
|59
|12
|Bouknight
|8
|64
|72
|2.1
|41
|1.2
|49
|0
|14
|32
|5
|McGowens
|20
|73
|93
|2.0
|54
|1.2
|48
|0
|15
|43
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Sneed
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|5
|1.3
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Thor
|36
|116
|152
|2.2
|36
|.5
|66
|0
|22
|44
|23
|Jones
|37
|86
|123
|2.7
|15
|.3
|65
|0
|17
|31
|30
|Simmons
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|5
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|901
|2751
|3652
|44.5
|2062
|25.1
|1661
|1
|634
|1121
|425
|OPPONENTS
|895
|2892
|3787
|46.2
|2127
|25.9
|1667
|0
|573
|1128
|471
