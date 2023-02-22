AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3335.4273-669.408128-35195-111.85676923.3
Rozier4935.6396-946.419134-402141-172.820106721.8
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Washington5932.9338-764.442119-341102-137.74589715.2
Hayward3431.1176-381.46235-11186-106.81147313.9
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
Mykhailiuk125.05-12.4172-60-1.0001212.0
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith3825.0130-304.42815-7245-61.7383208.4
Richards4517.2135-218.6190-090-124.7263608.0
Williams2915.987-138.6300-046-63.7302207.6
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2614.736-95.37912-3322-28.7861064.1
Jones278.831-59.5253-118-12.667732.7
Thor4710.844-118.37315-6018-29.6211212.6
TEAM60242.52519-5533.455648-19901064-1429.7456750112.5
OPPONENTS60242.52597-5409.480778-21161163-1464.7947135118.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball391692086.32788.411314411411
Rozier471632104.32404.99105310313
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Washington602172774.71432.41550538366
Hayward241191434.21233.645030637
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
Mykhailiuk1122.00.010010
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith16891052.81684.4850525917
Richards1121472595.822.5104093943
Williams491131625.68.3610212234
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens935441.7271.02107154
Jones2032521.95.23005911
Thor2557821.718.4360112211
TEAM7071988269544.9151525.312441485797305
OPPONENTS6652134279946.6159826.612330398869351

