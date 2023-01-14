AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball1934.6160-381.42080-21048-57.84244823.6
Rozier3335.5261-634.41285-26087-103.84569421.0
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Washington4232.1239-550.43584-23875-94.79863715.2
Hayward2132.7107-253.42324-8049-64.76628713.7
Plumlee4328.1188-284.6620-0110-183.60148611.3
McDaniels4326.6170-374.45552-15376-89.85446810.9
Richards3717.5116-187.6200-077-105.7333098.4
Smith2126.075-172.43611-3914-22.6361758.3
Williams1213.727-49.5510-019-26.731736.1
Maledon3516.162-152.40820-6249-56.8751935.5
Martin618.811-31.3553-142-5.400274.5
Bouknight2513.940-120.33316-6315-22.6821114.4
McGowens1612.119-48.3966-1612-14.857563.5
Thor3010.631-79.39213-4411-15.733862.9
Jones249.428-56.5003-118-11.727672.8
TEAM43243.51797-3994.450477-1450752-1006.7484823112.2
OPPONENTS43243.51844-3834.481549-1520863-1107.7805100118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball19821015.31628.569023567
Rozier351051404.21745.363025835
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Washington471461934.6952.31150346546
Hayward1881994.7823.924017444
Plumlee1452694149.61583.71330286832
McDaniels351762114.9882.01270466325
Richards981162145.821.685083029
Smith1052623.01075.1490353112
Williams1853715.95.42208128
Maledon975842.4862.536027356
Martin514193.2111.890421
Bouknight544492.0281.129013184
McGowens315181.114.970474
Thor1538531.813.42306148
Jones1931502.15.23005911
TEAM5331424195745.5109125.49250338581215
OPPONENTS4581526198446.1113726.48940287629268

