AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball933.778-177.44139-10215-19.78921023.3
Rozier2336.1184-457.40360-18354-65.83148221.0
Oubre3333.2256-600.42778-24995-132.72068520.8
Hayward1632.690-199.45221-6042-55.76424315.2
Washington3231.8173-422.41057-17665-82.79346814.6
McDaniels3326.3128-285.44940-11356-62.90335210.7
Plumlee3327.5128-208.6150-076-131.58033210.1
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Richards3318.8112-182.6150-072-98.7352969.0
Maledon3116.759-140.42118-5542-48.8751785.7
Bouknight2314.840-119.33616-6215-22.6821114.8
McGowens1314.318-45.4006-1611-12.917534.1
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
Jones229.927-54.5003-118-11.727653.0
Thor2110.016-50.3205-2710-13.769472.2
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM33244.51375-3079.447353-1084570-765.7453673111.3
OPPONENTS33244.51415-2942.481421-1157646-828.7803897118.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball538434.8728.029010292
Rozier25781034.51275.548017585
Oubre491241735.2411.21000554112
Hayward1565805.0654.119011384
Washington361191554.8752.3820254933
McDaniels291231524.6742.21000354418
Plumlee1081923009.11273.81090225922
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Richards961142106.421.677062827
Maledon871792.5742.432024325
Bouknight543482.1271.229012184
McGowens315181.4131.070464
Williams4482.70.030020
Jones1930492.25.23005910
Thor1026361.711.51406125
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM4211082150345.581724.87130259448161
OPPONENTS3601163152346.287226.46920206494218

