AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball2334.3185-462.40090-24972-82.87853223.1
Rozier4035.7322-780.413108-322107-130.82385921.5
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Washington4932.4272-620.43997-27487-113.77072814.9
Hayward2431.6121-279.43424-8458-74.78432413.5
Plumlee5028.2236-350.6740-0140-225.62261212.2
McDaniels5027.1205-448.45860-17981-96.84455111.0
Smith2825.895-230.41311-5328-38.7372298.2
Richards4017.0123-197.6240-079-109.7253258.1
Williams1913.754-86.6280-028-38.7371367.2
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2213.827-74.3659-2617-20.850803.6
Jones278.831-59.5253-118-12.667732.7
Thor3711.035-98.35713-5217-23.7391002.7
TEAM50243.02088-4622.452535-1651890-1185.7515601112.0
OPPONENTS50243.02150-4465.482651-1777980-1243.7885931118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball231021255.41898.280025727
Rozier381281664.22045.176040929
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Washington501712214.51162.41320457253
Hayward18891074.5913.829021517
Plumlee1693194889.81823.61420327633
McDaniels412032444.91032.11460577228
Smith1267792.81395.0690404112
Richards1011222235.621.588093335
Williams28731015.35.3330141416
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens828361.6211.0170494
Jones2032521.95.23005911
Thor1848661.815.43008189
TEAM6001648224845.0125825.210550399659248
OPPONENTS5351773230846.2133026.610390324728301

