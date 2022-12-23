AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball833.369-155.44535-9014-17.82418723.4
Rozier2236.0175-442.39655-17554-65.83145920.9
Oubre3233.3248-585.42477-24393-130.71566620.8
Hayward1532.784-190.44220-5640-53.75522815.2
Washington3131.8165-409.40354-17060-75.80044414.3
McDaniels3226.5125-280.44639-11256-62.90334510.8
Plumlee3227.4123-201.6120-075-129.58132110.0
Smith1527.962-134.46310-306-12.5001409.3
Richards3219.1110-179.6150-071-97.7322919.1
Maledon3016.957-135.42217-5140-46.8701715.7
Bouknight2314.840-119.33616-6215-22.6821114.8
McGowens1314.318-45.4006-1611-12.917534.1
Williams34.34-7.5710-03-31.000113.7
Jones229.927-54.5003-118-11.727653.0
Thor2110.016-50.3205-2710-13.769472.2
Martin11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM32244.71323-2985.443337-1043556-747.7443539110.6
OPPONENTS32244.71367-2850.480402-1113631-806.7833767117.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball431354.4648.02607252
Rozier2574994.51215.546015554
Oubre481201685.2401.3950553912
Hayward1361744.9614.118011364
Washington331171504.8712.3810234831
McDaniels281231514.7712.2980334318
Plumlee1051872929.11243.91070215820
Smith940493.3855.7340272310
Richards961112076.521.774052727
Maledon870782.6732.430024315
Bouknight543482.1271.229012184
McGowens315181.4131.070464
Williams4482.70.030020
Jones1930492.25.23005910
Thor1026361.711.51406125
Martin000.00.000000
TEAM4101052146245.778724.66920248432156
OPPONENTS3481133148146.384526.46730201477217

