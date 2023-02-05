AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball2734.9217-546.397102-28984-97.86662023.0
Rozier4435.7356-859.414120-360124-149.83295621.7
Oubre3532.6263-624.42180-260100-140.71470620.2
Washington5332.7294-682.431103-30391-117.77878214.8
Hayward2830.9141-314.44930-9869-86.80238113.6
Plumlee5428.4256-381.6720-0153-249.61466512.3
McDaniels5426.9216-479.45164-19686-102.84358210.8
Richards4117.0126-202.6240-080-110.7273328.1
Smith3225.0104-255.40812-5831-41.7562517.8
Williams2313.763-100.6300-035-47.7451617.0
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2213.827-74.3659-2617-20.850803.6
Thor4111.041-109.37614-5717-23.7391132.8
Jones278.831-59.5253-118-12.667732.7
TEAM54242.82254-4999.451577-1799963-1278.7546048112.0
OPPONENTS54242.82323-4828.481701-19121057-1342.7886404118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball301281585.92218.2961369011
Rozier441491934.42164.9800459910
Oubre521271795.1421.21040554413
Washington551852404.51292.41430477554
Hayward231011244.4993.531022557
Plumlee1823435259.71983.71550348434
McDaniels422212634.91062.01540627828
Richards1041252295.621.593093436
Smith1475892.81454.5730434713
Williams36821185.16.3430171721
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens828361.6211.0170494
Thor2151721.817.4340101910
Jones2032521.95.23005911
TEAM6531786243945.2135125.011321433716263
OPPONENTS5811920250146.3142526.411170358785315

