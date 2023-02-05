|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|27
|34.9
|217-546
|.397
|102-289
|84-97
|.866
|620
|23.0
|Rozier
|44
|35.7
|356-859
|.414
|120-360
|124-149
|.832
|956
|21.7
|Oubre
|35
|32.6
|263-624
|.421
|80-260
|100-140
|.714
|706
|20.2
|Washington
|53
|32.7
|294-682
|.431
|103-303
|91-117
|.778
|782
|14.8
|Hayward
|28
|30.9
|141-314
|.449
|30-98
|69-86
|.802
|381
|13.6
|Plumlee
|54
|28.4
|256-381
|.672
|0-0
|153-249
|.614
|665
|12.3
|McDaniels
|54
|26.9
|216-479
|.451
|64-196
|86-102
|.843
|582
|10.8
|Richards
|41
|17.0
|126-202
|.624
|0-0
|80-110
|.727
|332
|8.1
|Smith
|32
|25.0
|104-255
|.408
|12-58
|31-41
|.756
|251
|7.8
|Williams
|23
|13.7
|63-100
|.630
|0-0
|35-47
|.745
|161
|7.0
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|22
|13.8
|27-74
|.365
|9-26
|17-20
|.850
|80
|3.6
|Thor
|41
|11.0
|41-109
|.376
|14-57
|17-23
|.739
|113
|2.8
|Jones
|27
|8.8
|31-59
|.525
|3-11
|8-12
|.667
|73
|2.7
|TEAM
|54
|242.8
|2254-4999
|.451
|577-1799
|963-1278
|.754
|6048
|112.0
|OPPONENTS
|54
|242.8
|2323-4828
|.481
|701-1912
|1057-1342
|.788
|6404
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|30
|128
|158
|5.9
|221
|8.2
|96
|1
|36
|90
|11
|Rozier
|44
|149
|193
|4.4
|216
|4.9
|80
|0
|45
|99
|10
|Oubre
|52
|127
|179
|5.1
|42
|1.2
|104
|0
|55
|44
|13
|Washington
|55
|185
|240
|4.5
|129
|2.4
|143
|0
|47
|75
|54
|Hayward
|23
|101
|124
|4.4
|99
|3.5
|31
|0
|22
|55
|7
|Plumlee
|182
|343
|525
|9.7
|198
|3.7
|155
|0
|34
|84
|34
|McDaniels
|42
|221
|263
|4.9
|106
|2.0
|154
|0
|62
|78
|28
|Richards
|104
|125
|229
|5.6
|21
|.5
|93
|0
|9
|34
|36
|Smith
|14
|75
|89
|2.8
|145
|4.5
|73
|0
|43
|47
|13
|Williams
|36
|82
|118
|5.1
|6
|.3
|43
|0
|17
|17
|21
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|8
|28
|36
|1.6
|21
|1.0
|17
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Thor
|21
|51
|72
|1.8
|17
|.4
|34
|0
|10
|19
|10
|Jones
|20
|32
|52
|1.9
|5
|.2
|30
|0
|5
|9
|11
|TEAM
|653
|1786
|2439
|45.2
|1351
|25.0
|1132
|1
|433
|716
|263
|OPPONENTS
|581
|1920
|2501
|46.3
|1425
|26.4
|1117
|0
|358
|785
|315
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.