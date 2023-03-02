AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier5335.7417-1008.414142-432156-192.813113221.4
Oubre3932.1285-676.42287-281116-157.73977319.8
Washington6032.9346-780.444121-346104-139.74891715.3
Hayward3831.3207-442.46841-127100-124.80655514.6
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4225.3141-334.42217-8058-77.7533578.5
Williams3317.1111-175.6340-050-69.7252728.2
Richards4917.4143-236.6060-099-135.7333857.9
Mykhailiuk215.55-13.3852-60-1.000126.0
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2814.437-97.38112-3423-30.7671093.9
Jones309.034-63.5403-1210-14.714812.7
Thor5111.648-134.35816-6418-29.6211302.5
TEAM64242.32675-5884.455690-21081147-1534.7487187112.3
OPPONENTS64242.32759-5763.479812-22361232-1556.7927562118.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier471752224.22554.89905811313
Oubre571472045.2431.11170585014
Washington612242854.81442.41590548467
Hayward271391664.41403.754036738
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith171001172.81874.5930596319
Williams671422096.314.4750232638
Richards1181642825.822.4112094048
Mykhailiuk1121.01.520020
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens938471.7271.02207164
Jones2138592.06.233081012
Thor2865931.820.4400132312
TEAM7482141288945.1160425.113221516852321
OPPONENTS6942279297346.5169526.513180431921377

