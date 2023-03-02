|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|53
|35.7
|417-1008
|.414
|142-432
|156-192
|.813
|1132
|21.4
|Oubre
|39
|32.1
|285-676
|.422
|87-281
|116-157
|.739
|773
|19.8
|Washington
|60
|32.9
|346-780
|.444
|121-346
|104-139
|.748
|917
|15.3
|Hayward
|38
|31.3
|207-442
|.468
|41-127
|100-124
|.806
|555
|14.6
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|42
|25.3
|141-334
|.422
|17-80
|58-77
|.753
|357
|8.5
|Williams
|33
|17.1
|111-175
|.634
|0-0
|50-69
|.725
|272
|8.2
|Richards
|49
|17.4
|143-236
|.606
|0-0
|99-135
|.733
|385
|7.9
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|15.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-6
|0-1
|.000
|12
|6.0
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|28
|14.4
|37-97
|.381
|12-34
|23-30
|.767
|109
|3.9
|Jones
|30
|9.0
|34-63
|.540
|3-12
|10-14
|.714
|81
|2.7
|Thor
|51
|11.6
|48-134
|.358
|16-64
|18-29
|.621
|130
|2.5
|TEAM
|64
|242.3
|2675-5884
|.455
|690-2108
|1147-1534
|.748
|7187
|112.3
|OPPONENTS
|64
|242.3
|2759-5763
|.479
|812-2236
|1232-1556
|.792
|7562
|118.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|47
|175
|222
|4.2
|255
|4.8
|99
|0
|58
|113
|13
|Oubre
|57
|147
|204
|5.2
|43
|1.1
|117
|0
|58
|50
|14
|Washington
|61
|224
|285
|4.8
|144
|2.4
|159
|0
|54
|84
|67
|Hayward
|27
|139
|166
|4.4
|140
|3.7
|54
|0
|36
|73
|8
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|17
|100
|117
|2.8
|187
|4.5
|93
|0
|59
|63
|19
|Williams
|67
|142
|209
|6.3
|14
|.4
|75
|0
|23
|26
|38
|Richards
|118
|164
|282
|5.8
|22
|.4
|112
|0
|9
|40
|48
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|9
|38
|47
|1.7
|27
|1.0
|22
|0
|7
|16
|4
|Jones
|21
|38
|59
|2.0
|6
|.2
|33
|0
|8
|10
|12
|Thor
|28
|65
|93
|1.8
|20
|.4
|40
|0
|13
|23
|12
|TEAM
|748
|2141
|2889
|45.1
|1604
|25.1
|1322
|1
|516
|852
|321
|OPPONENTS
|694
|2279
|2973
|46.5
|1695
|26.5
|1318
|0
|431
|921
|377
