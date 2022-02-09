FGFTReb
W. CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Petrakis222-100-10-0025
Bacote341-71-20-1304
M.Banks282-90-02-4045
Robinson377-212-23-92216
Harris352-74-52-10038
Gilmore183-51-24-7047
Price160-20-00-3010
Monroe90-12-20-0012
Halvorsen10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-6210-1411-3451747

Percentages: FG .274, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (Bacote 1-4, M.Banks 1-6, Petrakis 1-9, Gilmore 0-1, Price 0-1, Harris 0-3, Robinson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).

Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Gilmore 3, Bacote, Halvorsen, Harris, M.Banks, Price).

Steals: 4 (Gilmore, Harris, M.Banks, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHATTANOOGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ayeni213-60-00-5156
D.Banks263-70-00-3149
Caldwell361-52-20-5315
Jean-Baptiste325-162-20-52214
M.Smith345-135-62-63016
Ledford213-50-02-7159
Diggs181-34-61-4116
Stricklen100-10-00-1010
Frazier10-00-00-0010
A.Smith10-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5713-165-36122065

Percentages: FG .368, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Ledford 3-4, D.Banks 3-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, Caldwell 1-4, M.Smith 1-7, Ayeni 0-1, Diggs 0-1, Stricklen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayeni, Caldwell, M.Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Ayeni 3, D.Banks 2, Caldwell, Diggs, Frazier, Jean-Baptiste, M.Smith).

Steals: 4 (Ayeni, Caldwell, Jean-Baptiste, Ledford).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina173047
Chattanooga263965

A_3,128 (10,928).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you