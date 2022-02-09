|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Petrakis
|22
|2-10
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Bacote
|34
|1-7
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|4
|M.Banks
|28
|2-9
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|5
|Robinson
|37
|7-21
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|2
|16
|Harris
|35
|2-7
|4-5
|2-10
|0
|3
|8
|Gilmore
|18
|3-5
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|4
|7
|Price
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Monroe
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Halvorsen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-62
|10-14
|11-34
|5
|17
|47
Percentages: FG .274, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-30, .100 (Bacote 1-4, M.Banks 1-6, Petrakis 1-9, Gilmore 0-1, Price 0-1, Harris 0-3, Robinson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).
Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Gilmore 3, Bacote, Halvorsen, Harris, M.Banks, Price).
Steals: 4 (Gilmore, Harris, M.Banks, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ayeni
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|6
|D.Banks
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|9
|Caldwell
|36
|1-5
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|5
|Jean-Baptiste
|32
|5-16
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|14
|M.Smith
|34
|5-13
|5-6
|2-6
|3
|0
|16
|Ledford
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|5
|9
|Diggs
|18
|1-3
|4-6
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Stricklen
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Smith
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|13-16
|5-36
|12
|20
|65
Percentages: FG .368, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Ledford 3-4, D.Banks 3-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, Caldwell 1-4, M.Smith 1-7, Ayeni 0-1, Diggs 0-1, Stricklen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayeni, Caldwell, M.Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Ayeni 3, D.Banks 2, Caldwell, Diggs, Frazier, Jean-Baptiste, M.Smith).
Steals: 4 (Ayeni, Caldwell, Jean-Baptiste, Ledford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|17
|30
|—
|47
|Chattanooga
|26
|39
|—
|65
A_3,128 (10,928).