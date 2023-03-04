CHATTANOOGA (17-16)
Stephens 6-10 6-9 21, Caldwell 3-6 3-5 11, J.Johnson 7-10 5-11 25, White 3-9 4-4 12, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Courseault 1-5 0-0 2, Brady 0-0 2-2 2, Alexis 1-2 0-0 2, Hankton 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-49 20-31 85.
SAMFORD (21-11)
Dye 6-16 5-7 22, N.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Glover 0-2 0-0 0, Parham 3-6 2-4 11, Staton-McCray 3-6 2-4 8, Campbell 3-9 1-1 9, Marshall 7-11 12-15 27, Rillie 1-1 0-0 3, Achor 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 23-54 24-35 82.
Halftime_Chattanooga 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 15-28 (J.Johnson 6-7, Stephens 3-5, Caldwell 2-4, White 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Alexis 0-1, Courseault 0-2), Samford 12-31 (Dye 5-10, Parham 3-5, Campbell 2-7, Rillie 1-1, Marshall 1-4, Glover 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-1, Achor 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Chattanooga 33 (Davis 6), Samford 22 (Marshall 8). Assists_Chattanooga 18 (Stephens 4), Samford 10 (Parham, Rillie 3). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 25, Samford 23.
