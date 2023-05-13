|Saint Louis City SC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Chicago, Czichos, 2 (Shaqiri), 40th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Saint Louis City SC, Roman Burki, Ben Lundt; Chicago, Christopher Brady, Spencer Richey.
Yellow Cards_Perez, Saint Louis City SC, 26th; Nelson, Saint Louis City SC, 43rd; Gioacchini, Saint Louis City SC, 49th; Gimenez, Chicago, 59th; Herbers, Chicago, 64th.
Referee_Filip Dujic. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.
A_18,231.
Lineups
Saint Louis City SC_Roman Burki; Lucas Bartlett (Joshua Yaro, 77th), Kyle Hiebert, John Nelson, Jake Nerwinski (Jared Stroud, 65th); Eduard Lowen (Caden Glover, 77th), Tomas Ostrak (Isak Jensen, 64th), Miguel Perez (Njabulo Blom, 46th), Celio Pompeu, Indiana Vassilev; Nicholas Gioacchini.
Chicago_Christopher Brady; Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Arnaud Souquet, Carlos Teran (Rafael Czichos, 34th); Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez (Jairo Torres, 89th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri; Fabian Herbers (Georgios Koutsias, 72nd), Kei Kamara (Kacper Przybylko, 72nd).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.