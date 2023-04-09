|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hampton
|3:20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiseman
|24:50
|4-9
|3-4
|6-12
|0
|2
|11
|Duren
|34:40
|2-5
|0-0
|3-18
|0
|2
|4
|Hayes
|39:16
|8-18
|7-8
|2-8
|7
|0
|26
|Ivey
|36:30
|7-20
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|6
|16
|Joseph
|37:07
|2-10
|0-1
|2-4
|9
|1
|5
|Rhoden
|35:04
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|7
|Bagley III
|19:01
|5-12
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|2
|12
|Boeheim
|10:11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|31-85
|10-13
|15-59
|20
|16
|81
Percentages: FG .365, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Hayes 3-8, Bagley III 2-4, Ivey 2-7, Rhoden 1-4, Joseph 1-7, Boeheim 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren, Hayes, Wiseman).
Turnovers: 24 (Duren 6, Hayes 5, Ivey 5, Wiseman 4, Bagley III 2, Joseph 2).
Steals: 1 (Bagley III).
Technical Fouls: Pistons, 7:02 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caruso
|15:12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|DeRozan
|23:45
|7-15
|1-1
|0-2
|5
|1
|16
|Vucevic
|17:27
|4-9
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|1
|8
|Beverley
|23:55
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|4
|2
|LaVine
|26:24
|6-15
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|17
|Dosunmu
|24:05
|4-10
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|9
|Williams
|21:52
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor
|15:03
|2-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|5
|Terry
|15:03
|3-6
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|White
|14:41
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|5
|Drummond
|12:40
|3-7
|2-4
|5-10
|0
|1
|8
|Jones
|12:00
|3-6
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|11
|Jones Jr.
|9:39
|2-6
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|4
|Simonovic
|8:14
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|40-95
|17-22
|11-48
|21
|16
|103
Percentages: FG .421, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Simonovic 1-2, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, DeRozan 1-4, Dosunmu 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Williams 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Caruso 0-2, Terry 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Caruso 2, Beverley, Jones Jr., Taylor, Terry, Williams).
Turnovers: 3 (Drummond, LaVine, White).
Steals: 15 (Beverley 3, Terry 3, Vucevic 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones, Jones Jr., Williams).
Technical Fouls: Beverley, 2:26 second; Bulls, 7:41 third; Bulls, 8:43 fourth.
|Detroit
|25
|21
|18
|17
|—
|81
|Chicago
|26
|23
|18
|36
|—
|103
A_21,530 (20,917). T_2:04.
