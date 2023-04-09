FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hampton3:200-00-00-0000
Wiseman24:504-93-46-120211
Duren34:402-50-03-18024
Hayes39:168-187-82-87026
Ivey36:307-200-01-33616
Joseph37:072-100-12-4915
Rhoden35:043-80-01-6037
Bagley III19:015-120-00-70212
Boeheim10:110-30-00-1100
Totals240:0031-8510-1315-59201681

Percentages: FG .365, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Hayes 3-8, Bagley III 2-4, Ivey 2-7, Rhoden 1-4, Joseph 1-7, Boeheim 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren, Hayes, Wiseman).

Turnovers: 24 (Duren 6, Hayes 5, Ivey 5, Wiseman 4, Bagley III 2, Joseph 2).

Steals: 1 (Bagley III).

Technical Fouls: Pistons, 7:02 first.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caruso15:121-30-00-1212
DeRozan23:457-151-10-25116
Vucevic17:274-90-00-7018
Beverley23:551-30-00-2442
LaVine26:246-154-40-32117
Dosunmu24:054-100-10-2209
Williams21:521-50-01-2112
Taylor15:032-31-22-4015
Terry15:033-64-40-31210
White14:412-40-00-3105
Drummond12:403-72-45-10018
Jones12:003-64-40-13011
Jones Jr.9:392-60-03-7004
Simonovic8:141-31-20-1034
Totals240:0040-9517-2211-482116103

Percentages: FG .421, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Simonovic 1-2, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, DeRozan 1-4, Dosunmu 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Williams 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Caruso 0-2, Terry 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Caruso 2, Beverley, Jones Jr., Taylor, Terry, Williams).

Turnovers: 3 (Drummond, LaVine, White).

Steals: 15 (Beverley 3, Terry 3, Vucevic 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones, Jones Jr., Williams).

Technical Fouls: Beverley, 2:26 second; Bulls, 7:41 third; Bulls, 8:43 fourth.

Detroit2521181781
Chicago26231836103

A_21,530 (20,917). T_2:04.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you