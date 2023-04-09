DETROIT (81)
Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Wiseman 4-9 3-4 11, Duren 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 8-18 7-8 26, Ivey 7-20 0-0 16, Bagley III 5-12 0-0 12, Boeheim 0-3 0-0 0, Joseph 2-10 0-1 5, Rhoden 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 31-85 10-13 81.
CHICAGO (103)
Caruso 1-3 0-0 2, DeRozan 7-15 1-1 16, Vucevic 4-9 0-0 8, Beverley 1-3 0-0 2, LaVine 6-15 4-4 17, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Taylor 2-3 1-2 5, Terry 3-6 4-4 10, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Drummond 3-7 2-4 8, Simonovic 1-3 1-2 4, Dosunmu 4-10 0-1 9, Jones 3-6 4-4 11, White 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-95 17-22 103.
|Detroit
|25
|21
|18
|17
|—
|81
|Chicago
|26
|23
|18
|36
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-33 (Hayes 3-8, Bagley III 2-4, Ivey 2-7, Rhoden 1-4, Joseph 1-7, Boeheim 0-3), Chicago 6-30 (Simonovic 1-2, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, DeRozan 1-4, Dosunmu 1-4, LaVine 1-5, Williams 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Caruso 0-2, Terry 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_Detroit 1 (Ivey), Chicago None. Rebounds_Detroit 59 (Duren 18), Chicago 48 (Drummond 10). Assists_Detroit 20 (Joseph 9), Chicago 21 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, Chicago 16. A_21,530 (20,917)
