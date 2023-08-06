CHICAGO (104)
Copper 8-17 4-6 23, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, E.Williams 4-8 1-2 9, C.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Mabrey 8-14 13-14 32, Bertsch 3-3 2-2 11, Hebard 1-3 0-0 2, Parks 2-6 0-0 6, Evans 2-3 9-9 14. Totals 31-64 30-35 104.
DALLAS (96)
Howard 6-9 11-13 24, Sabally 8-17 7-7 25, McCowan 4-8 3-4 11, Dangerfield 1-6 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 6-18 1-1 14, Siegrist 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 5-6 3-6 13, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 0-0 1-2 1, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 28-35 96.
|Chicago
|21
|25
|29
|29
|—
|104
|Dallas
|21
|16
|29
|30
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Chicago 12-26 (Bertsch 3-3, Copper 3-7, Mabrey 3-7, Parks 2-5, Evans 1-1, C.Williams 0-1, Smith 0-2), Dallas 4-16 (Sabally 2-5, Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, McCowan 0-1, Siegrist 0-1). Fouled Out_Chicago 1 (Smith), Dallas 1 (Sims). Rebounds_Chicago 31 (C.Williams 8), Dallas 34 (McCowan 9). Assists_Chicago 19 (C.Williams 8), Dallas 20 (Sabally 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 28, Dallas 26. A_4,057 (7,000)
