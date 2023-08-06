|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|32:19
|8-17
|4-6
|0-0
|1
|1
|23
|Smith
|24:48
|1-4
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|6
|3
|E.Williams
|30:56
|4-8
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|4
|9
|Mabrey
|30:47
|8-14
|13-14
|2-5
|1
|3
|32
|C.Williams
|29:03
|2-6
|0-0
|2-8
|8
|2
|4
|Evans
|20:57
|2-3
|9-9
|0-1
|5
|1
|14
|Bertsch
|14:54
|3-3
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|5
|11
|Parks
|8:53
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Hebard
|7:23
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|31-64
|30-35
|12-31
|19
|28
|104
Percentages: FG .484, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Bertsch 3-3, Copper 3-7, Mabrey 3-7, Parks 2-5, Evans 1-1, C.Williams 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Williams).
Turnovers: 18 (Mabrey 4, Bertsch 3, Copper 3, E.Williams 3, C.Williams 2, Evans, Hebard, Smith).
Steals: 7 (E.Williams 5, Copper, Smith).
Technical Fouls: Evans, 3:52 third; Hebard, 3:52 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|34:51
|6-9
|11-13
|2-5
|4
|3
|24
|Sabally
|39:25
|8-17
|7-7
|2-5
|8
|3
|25
|McCowan
|19:29
|4-8
|3-4
|2-9
|2
|3
|11
|Dangerfield
|23:12
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|2
|Ogunbowale
|36:01
|6-18
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|3
|14
|Brown
|16:29
|5-6
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|1
|13
|Burton
|11:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Siegrist
|10:08
|2-6
|2-2
|5-5
|1
|0
|6
|Sims
|9:13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|6
|0
|Joens
|0:05
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200:00
|32-70
|28-35
|13-34
|20
|26
|96
Percentages: FG .457, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Sabally 2-5, Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, McCowan 0-1, Siegrist 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sabally 2, Howard, Siegrist).
Turnovers: 17 (Howard 6, McCowan 5, Dangerfield 2, Sabally 2, Siegrist, Sims).
Steals: 8 (Howard 2, Sabally 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Dangerfield).
Technical Fouls: Sims, 3:52 third; McCowan, 00:00 third; Ogunbowale, 00:52 fourth.
|Chicago
|21
|25
|29
|29
|—
|104
|Dallas
|21
|16
|29
|30
|—
|96
A_4,057 (7,000). T_2:40.
