FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper32:198-174-60-01123
Smith24:481-41-21-5363
E.Williams30:564-81-22-3149
Mabrey30:478-1413-142-51332
C.Williams29:032-60-02-8824
Evans20:572-39-90-15114
Bertsch14:543-32-22-50511
Parks8:532-60-01-1026
Hebard7:231-30-02-3042
Totals200:0031-6430-3512-311928104

Percentages: FG .484, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Bertsch 3-3, Copper 3-7, Mabrey 3-7, Parks 2-5, Evans 1-1, C.Williams 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Williams).

Turnovers: 18 (Mabrey 4, Bertsch 3, Copper 3, E.Williams 3, C.Williams 2, Evans, Hebard, Smith).

Steals: 7 (E.Williams 5, Copper, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Evans, 3:52 third; Hebard, 3:52 third.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard34:516-911-132-54324
Sabally39:258-177-72-58325
McCowan19:294-83-42-92311
Dangerfield23:121-60-01-1142
Ogunbowale36:016-181-10-43314
Brown16:295-63-61-30113
Burton11:070-00-00-2130
Siegrist10:082-62-25-5106
Sims9:130-00-00-0060
Joens0:050-01-20-0001
Totals200:0032-7028-3513-34202696

Percentages: FG .457, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Sabally 2-5, Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-6, McCowan 0-1, Siegrist 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sabally 2, Howard, Siegrist).

Turnovers: 17 (Howard 6, McCowan 5, Dangerfield 2, Sabally 2, Siegrist, Sims).

Steals: 8 (Howard 2, Sabally 2, Siegrist 2, Burton, Dangerfield).

Technical Fouls: Sims, 3:52 third; McCowan, 00:00 third; Ogunbowale, 00:52 fourth.

Chicago21252929104
Dallas2116293096

A_4,057 (7,000). T_2:40.

