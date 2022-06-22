|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|29:25
|3-11
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|Meesseman
|29:18
|8-14
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|0
|17
|Parker
|28:17
|7-13
|2-2
|0-10
|4
|3
|17
|Quigley
|34:43
|5-8
|1-1
|0-2
|7
|1
|13
|Vandersloot
|29:53
|10-14
|2-2
|0-3
|8
|1
|25
|Stevens
|22:25
|8-10
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|4
|19
|Gardner
|15:52
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|Allemand
|10:07
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|43-75
|6-7
|0-33
|34
|14
|104
Percentages: FG .573, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Stevens 3-4, Vandersloot 3-5, Copper 2-5, Quigley 2-5, Meesseman 1-1, Parker 1-4, Allemand 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Meesseman 2, Stevens).
Turnovers: 9 (Meesseman 2, Parker 2, Vandersloot 2, Copper, Gardner, Quigley).
Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Stevens 2, Copper, Gardner).
Technical Fouls: Vandersloot, 00:52 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|30:12
|6-9
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|0
|15
|Young
|36:41
|9-17
|2-3
|1-5
|6
|1
|23
|Wilson
|31:53
|6-15
|2-2
|0-11
|1
|0
|16
|Gray
|32:39
|0-6
|4-4
|1-3
|7
|2
|4
|Plum
|35:50
|8-19
|3-4
|0-0
|7
|3
|22
|Plaisance
|13:07
|3-4
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|0
|10
|Sheppard
|11:31
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Stokes
|8:07
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-75
|16-19
|6-35
|23
|6
|95
Percentages: FG .440, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Plaisance 3-4, Young 3-5, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hamby 1-3, Sheppard 1-4, Stokes 0-1, Gray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Hamby, Stokes).
Turnovers: 9 (Plum 4, Wilson 2, Gray, Hamby, Plaisance).
Steals: 8 (Hamby 3, Gray 2, Young 2, Plaisance).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|18
|33
|30
|23
|—
|104
|Las Vegas
|41
|21
|11
|22
|—
|95
A_4,951 (12,000). T_1:43.
