Copper29:253-111-20-2319
Meesseman29:188-140-00-66017
Parker28:177-132-20-104317
Quigley34:435-81-10-27113
Vandersloot29:5310-142-20-38125
Stevens22:258-100-00-70419
Gardner15:522-30-00-0044
Allemand10:070-20-00-3600
Totals200:0043-756-70-333414104

Percentages: FG .573, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Stevens 3-4, Vandersloot 3-5, Copper 2-5, Quigley 2-5, Meesseman 1-1, Parker 1-4, Allemand 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Meesseman 2, Stevens).

Turnovers: 9 (Meesseman 2, Parker 2, Vandersloot 2, Copper, Gardner, Quigley).

Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Stevens 2, Copper, Gardner).

Technical Fouls: Vandersloot, 00:52 fourth.

Hamby30:126-92-22-72015
Young36:419-172-31-56123
Wilson31:536-152-20-111016
Gray32:390-64-41-3724
Plum35:508-193-40-07322
Plaisance13:073-41-21-70010
Sheppard11:311-42-21-1005
Stokes8:070-10-00-1000
Totals200:0033-7516-196-3523695

Percentages: FG .440, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Plaisance 3-4, Young 3-5, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hamby 1-3, Sheppard 1-4, Stokes 0-1, Gray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Hamby, Stokes).

Turnovers: 9 (Plum 4, Wilson 2, Gray, Hamby, Plaisance).

Steals: 8 (Hamby 3, Gray 2, Young 2, Plaisance).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago18333023104
Las Vegas4121112295

A_4,951 (12,000). T_1:43.

