CHICAGO (111)
Green 2-3 1-2 5, LaVine 6-19 8-10 23, Vucevic 10-18 2-2 26, Brown Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, Dosunmu 10-14 0-0 24, Cook 2-2 1-2 5, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-4 0-1 3, White 3-14 2-2 9. Totals 41-89 14-19 111.
OKLAHOMA CITY (110)
Dort 5-13 3-4 16, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson-Earl 4-7 0-0 12, Giddey 4-11 1-2 9, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-17 11-14 31, Bazley 2-7 0-0 5, Diakite 1-2 0-0 2, Muscala 5-12 0-0 14, K.Williams 2-10 1-2 6, Jerome 2-3 2-2 6, Mann 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-92 18-24 110.
|Chicago
|35
|23
|34
|19
|—
|111
|Oklahoma City
|27
|21
|30
|32
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Chicago 15-39 (Dosunmu 4-6, Vucevic 4-7, LaVine 3-10, Brown Jr. 2-4, Thomas 1-3, White 1-7, Hill 0-2), Oklahoma City 16-45 (Robinson-Earl 4-6, Muscala 4-11, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5, Bazley 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-5). Fouled Out_Chicago 1 (Dosunmu), Oklahoma City None. Rebounds_Chicago 51 (Vucevic 15), Oklahoma City 44 (Bazley, Giddey 8). Assists_Chicago 31 (Dosunmu 8), Oklahoma City 26 (Gilgeous-Alexander 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Oklahoma City 15. A_14,378 (18,203)