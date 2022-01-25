|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|24:34
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|LaVine
|35:01
|6-19
|8-10
|0-7
|7
|0
|23
|Vucevic
|38:39
|10-18
|2-2
|5-15
|4
|2
|26
|Brown Jr.
|31:18
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|10
|Dosunmu
|34:42
|10-14
|0-0
|0-5
|8
|6
|24
|White
|31:12
|3-14
|2-2
|2-7
|7
|3
|9
|Hill
|17:13
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|McKinnie
|10:50
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|2
|Cook
|7:51
|2-2
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|5
|Thomas
|7:10
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Bradley
|1:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|14-19
|10-51
|31
|23
|111
Percentages: FG .461, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Dosunmu 4-6, Vucevic 4-7, LaVine 3-10, Brown Jr. 2-4, Thomas 1-3, White 1-7, Hill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Vucevic 3, Bradley, Brown Jr., Dosunmu, Green, LaVine, White).
Turnovers: 16 (Vucevic 4, Dosunmu 3, LaVine 3, White 3, Bradley, Brown Jr., McKinnie).
Steals: 7 (Green 2, LaVine 2, Brown Jr., Hill, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dort
|30:52
|5-13
|3-4
|3-7
|2
|4
|16
|Wiggins
|16:15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Robinson-Earl
|21:38
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|12
|Giddey
|30:57
|4-11
|1-2
|3-8
|6
|0
|9
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|38:31
|9-17
|11-14
|0-3
|10
|1
|31
|K.Williams
|30:19
|2-10
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|0
|6
|Bazley
|20:22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|0
|5
|Mann
|17:07
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Muscala
|14:57
|5-12
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|14
|Jerome
|12:10
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Diakite
|6:52
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-92
|18-24
|10-44
|26
|15
|110
Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 16-45, .356 (Robinson-Earl 4-6, Muscala 4-11, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5, Bazley 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, K.Williams 1-5, Jerome 0-1, Mann 0-1, Giddey 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Muscala, Robinson-Earl).
Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Robinson-Earl 2, Bazley, K.Williams).
Steals: 9 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Jerome 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Diakite, K.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|35
|23
|34
|19
|—
|111
|Oklahoma City
|27
|21
|30
|32
|—
|110
A_14,378 (18,203). T_2:17.