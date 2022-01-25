FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green24:342-31-20-2105
LaVine35:016-198-100-77023
Vucevic38:3910-182-25-154226
Brown Jr.31:184-90-00-32410
Dosunmu34:4210-140-00-58624
White31:123-142-22-7739
Hill17:132-40-01-1124
McKinnie10:501-20-00-4042
Cook7:512-21-22-5005
Thomas7:101-40-10-1113
Bradley1:300-00-00-1010
Totals240:0041-8914-1910-513123111

Percentages: FG .461, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Dosunmu 4-6, Vucevic 4-7, LaVine 3-10, Brown Jr. 2-4, Thomas 1-3, White 1-7, Hill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Vucevic 3, Bradley, Brown Jr., Dosunmu, Green, LaVine, White).

Turnovers: 16 (Vucevic 4, Dosunmu 3, LaVine 3, White 3, Bradley, Brown Jr., McKinnie).

Steals: 7 (Green 2, LaVine 2, Brown Jr., Hill, Vucevic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dort30:525-133-43-72416
Wiggins16:152-40-00-1015
Robinson-Earl21:384-70-00-33312
Giddey30:574-111-23-8609
Gilgeous-Alexander38:319-1711-140-310131
K.Williams30:192-101-22-7206
Bazley20:222-70-00-8105
Mann17:072-60-00-1004
Muscala14:575-120-01-20214
Jerome12:102-32-20-1226
Diakite6:521-20-01-3022
Totals240:0038-9218-2410-442615110

Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 16-45, .356 (Robinson-Earl 4-6, Muscala 4-11, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5, Bazley 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, K.Williams 1-5, Jerome 0-1, Mann 0-1, Giddey 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Diakite, Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Muscala, Robinson-Earl).

Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Robinson-Earl 2, Bazley, K.Williams).

Steals: 9 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3, Jerome 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Diakite, K.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago35233419111
Oklahoma City27213032110

A_14,378 (18,203). T_2:17.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

