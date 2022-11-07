TORONTO (97)
Anunoby 4-12 5-7 13, Barnes 2-9 1-2 5, Koloko 2-8 1-2 5, Trent Jr. 7-12 3-3 19, VanVleet 10-19 1-1 27, Achiuwa 4-6 2-2 10, Banton 2-7 0-0 4, Hernangomez 2-3 0-0 5, Porter Jr. 2-4 1-1 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Boucher 0-3 0-2 0, Flynn 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 36-85 16-22 97.
CHICAGO (111)
DeRozan 2-6 5-6 9, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 5-10 0-0 12, LaVine 11-20 4-5 30, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 5-5 2-3 12, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-6 2-2 9, Caruso 1-2 1-2 4, Dragic 4-9 2-2 10. Totals 42-80 18-22 111.
|Toronto
|27
|26
|17
|27
|—
|97
|Chicago
|30
|28
|28
|25
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-28 (VanVleet 6-10, Trent Jr. 2-4, Hernangomez 1-2, Flynn 0-1, Koloko 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Banton 0-3), Chicago 9-28 (LaVine 4-8, Dosunmu 2-7, Caruso 1-1, Green 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 31 (Barnes 6), Chicago 49 (Vucevic 13). Assists_Toronto 24 (Barnes 5), Chicago 30 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Chicago 21. A_21,142 (20,917)
