TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby39:194-125-71-41413
Barnes30:242-91-21-6535
Koloko21:032-81-21-3145
Trent Jr.32:417-123-30-34219
VanVleet34:2210-191-10-34127
Porter Jr.17:132-41-10-0105
Boucher14:280-30-20-3030
Achiuwa13:524-62-21-41110
Hernangomez10:342-30-01-2115
Young10:240-00-00-0310
Banton9:372-70-00-2204
Flynn6:021-22-20-1104
Totals240:0036-8516-225-31242097

Percentages: FG .424, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (VanVleet 6-10, Trent Jr. 2-4, Hernangomez 1-2, Flynn 0-1, Koloko 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Barnes 0-2, Boucher 0-2, Banton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (VanVleet 2, Achiuwa, Banton, Hernangomez, Koloko, Trent Jr.).

Turnovers: 14 (Anunoby 4, Koloko 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Barnes, Boucher, Flynn, Young).

Steals: 10 (Anunoby 3, Trent Jr. 3, VanVleet 2, Banton, Flynn).

Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 7:41 third.

CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan35:372-65-60-6749
Williams24:474-82-23-62410
Vucevic34:287-140-00-134315
Dosunmu27:215-100-00-42212
LaVine32:1111-204-51-35530
Caruso28:141-21-20-6514
Dragic25:014-92-22-52210
Green18:333-62-22-3309
Jones Jr.13:045-52-31-20012
Bradley0:130-00-00-1000
Hill0:130-00-00-0000
Terry0:130-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8018-229-493021111

Percentages: FG .525, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (LaVine 4-8, Dosunmu 2-7, Caruso 1-1, Green 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Caruso 2, Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, Williams).

Turnovers: 21 (LaVine 5, Vucevic 5, Caruso 3, Dosunmu 3, DeRozan 2, Dragic 2, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Caruso 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, Dragic, Green).

Technical Fouls: Vucevic, 5:12 third.

Toronto2726172797
Chicago30282825111

A_21,142 (20,917). T_2:11.

