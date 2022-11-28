FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan35:409-208-92-46426
Williams24:321-42-21-5025
Vucevic33:348-170-03-92116
Dosunmu21:383-52-22-4338
LaVine34:077-205-60-65120
Caruso26:441-23-40-6205
White22:496-90-00-20115
Drummond14:265-80-04-100310
Dragic13:302-72-21-2227
Green13:001-10-00-2102
Totals240:0043-9322-2513-502117114

Percentages: FG .462, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green).

Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic).

Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen37:5412-181-22-91132
Olynyk33:218-132-32-44223
Vanderbilt22:244-40-22-7329
Clarkson36:573-151-20-6938
Sexton36:257-112-21-46217
Beasley32:374-130-00-34211
Alexander-Walker14:011-50-00-1322
Horton-Tucker11:351-50-00-3023
Azubuike9:251-10-41-5012
Kessler5:210-00-01-3000
Totals240:0041-856-159-453017107

Percentages: FG .482, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 19-49, .388 (Markkanen 7-11, Olynyk 5-10, Beasley 3-11, Vanderbilt 1-1, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Clarkson 1-8, Alexander-Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 2, Kessler, Sexton).

Turnovers: 14 (Clarkson 3, Sexton 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Olynyk 2, Kessler, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 5 (Beasley 2, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago27263328114
Utah27332027107

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:07.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you