|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|35:40
|9-20
|8-9
|2-4
|6
|4
|26
|Williams
|24:32
|1-4
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|5
|Vucevic
|33:34
|8-17
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|1
|16
|Dosunmu
|21:38
|3-5
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|3
|8
|LaVine
|34:07
|7-20
|5-6
|0-6
|5
|1
|20
|Caruso
|26:44
|1-2
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|0
|5
|White
|22:49
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|15
|Drummond
|14:26
|5-8
|0-0
|4-10
|0
|3
|10
|Dragic
|13:30
|2-7
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Green
|13:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-93
|22-25
|13-50
|21
|17
|114
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green).
Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic).
Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|37:54
|12-18
|1-2
|2-9
|1
|1
|32
|Olynyk
|33:21
|8-13
|2-3
|2-4
|4
|2
|23
|Vanderbilt
|22:24
|4-4
|0-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|9
|Clarkson
|36:57
|3-15
|1-2
|0-6
|9
|3
|8
|Sexton
|36:25
|7-11
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|2
|17
|Beasley
|32:37
|4-13
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|14:01
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|Horton-Tucker
|11:35
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Azubuike
|9:25
|1-1
|0-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Kessler
|5:21
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-85
|6-15
|9-45
|30
|17
|107
Percentages: FG .482, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 19-49, .388 (Markkanen 7-11, Olynyk 5-10, Beasley 3-11, Vanderbilt 1-1, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Clarkson 1-8, Alexander-Walker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 2, Kessler, Sexton).
Turnovers: 14 (Clarkson 3, Sexton 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Olynyk 2, Kessler, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 5 (Beasley 2, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|27
|26
|33
|28
|—
|114
|Utah
|27
|33
|20
|27
|—
|107
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:07.
