CHICAGO (115)
Caruso 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 9-18 2-3 23, Vucevic 7-11 5-5 20, Dosunmu 6-14 0-0 12, White 10-17 2-2 24, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-2 6, Taylor 4-4 0-2 8, Terry 3-10 2-2 8, Ja.Green 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 46-88 12-18 115.
DALLAS (112)
Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Ntilikina 2-7 2-2 7, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Doncic 4-11 5-7 13, Hardy 3-9 0-0 9, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, Morris 5-6 0-0 13, McGee 4-4 0-0 9, Pinson 3-10 0-0 8, Holiday 5-11 0-1 11, Lawson 5-9 0-0 12, Wright IV 6-14 0-0 13. Totals 42-93 10-13 112.
|Chicago
|26
|28
|31
|30
|—
|115
|Dallas
|29
|38
|24
|21
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-31 (Williams 3-5, Jones 2-2, Jones Jr. 2-4, White 2-6, Caruso 1-1, Vucevic 1-3, Ja.Green 0-1, Terry 0-4, Dosunmu 0-5), Dallas 18-55 (Morris 3-4, Hardy 3-7, Bullock 2-5, Bertans 2-6, Lawson 2-6, Pinson 2-8, McGee 1-1, Ntilikina 1-3, Wright IV 1-4, Holiday 1-6, Doncic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 50 (Vucevic 10), Dallas 43 (Pinson 7). Assists_Chicago 24 (White 11), Dallas 23 (Bullock 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 15, Dallas 15. A_20,313 (19,200)
