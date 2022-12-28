MILWAUKEE (113)
Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113.
CHICAGO (119)
DeRozan 15-25 12-14 42, Williams 4-12 0-0 8, Vucevic 5-12 2-2 15, Dosunmu 2-7 2-2 6, LaVine 8-18 4-5 24, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-3 3-3 5, Drummond 2-3 3-4 7, Dragic 5-11 0-0 12, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-92 26-30 119.
|Milwaukee
|32
|23
|27
|24
|7
|—
|113
|Chicago
|28
|29
|22
|27
|13
|—
|119
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-44 (Portis 3-7, Allen 3-14, Carter 1-1, Ingles 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Connaughton 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, G.Hill 0-4, Lopez 0-4), Chicago 9-22 (LaVine 4-7, Vucevic 3-5, Dragic 2-4, J.Green 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 61 (G.Antetokounmpo 22), Chicago 53 (Vucevic 14). Assists_Milwaukee 18 (G.Antetokounmpo 7), Chicago 21 (DeRozan, Vucevic 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Chicago 23. A_21,537 (20,917)
