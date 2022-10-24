BOSTON (102)
Brown 8-23 3-4 21, Tatum 8-18 6-6 26, Horford 3-7 0-0 8, D.White 2-8 0-0 5, Smart 4-6 0-0 11, G.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Hauser 1-4 1-2 4, Jackson 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 1-3 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-13 0-0 12, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-100 10-12 102.
CHICAGO (120)
DeRozan 10-17 5-5 25, P.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Vucevic 7-19 4-5 18, Dosunmu 9-10 0-0 22, LaVine 5-15 6-7 19, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 2-4 6-6 10, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-2 0-0 6, Drummond 1-2 0-0 2, C.White 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 2-2 2-2 7, Dragic 2-7 3-4 7. Totals 42-87 26-29 120.
|Boston
|39
|15
|25
|23
|—
|102
|Chicago
|30
|35
|35
|20
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Boston 18-48 (Tatum 4-8, Smart 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Brogdon 2-6, Horford 2-6, Brown 2-7, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-4, D.White 1-5, Kornet 0-1, G.Williams 0-2), Chicago 10-21 (Dosunmu 4-4, LaVine 3-5, Green 2-2, Caruso 1-1, C.White 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Tatum 8), Chicago 60 (Vucevic 23). Assists_Boston 26 (Smart 6), Chicago 29 (Dragic 6). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Chicago 18. A_17,673 (20,917)
