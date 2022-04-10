FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green39:414-80-01-7238
Williams41:0710-2112-140-44235
Thompson15:114-62-42-50210
Brown Jr.39:347-131-12-114117
Dosunmu44:449-185-72-56226
Jones Jr.28:323-54-43-42412
Bradley14:505-81-26-81411
Hill12:431-20-00-3322
Cook3:381-21-10-1023
Totals240:0044-8326-3316-482222124

Percentages: FG .530, FT .788.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Williams 3-4, Dosunmu 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-2, Brown Jr. 2-6, Hill 0-1, Green 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bradley, Jones Jr., Williams).

Turnovers: 21 (Dosunmu 7, Williams 5, Bradley 3, Jones Jr. 3, Brown Jr. 2, Hill).

Steals: 9 (Brown Jr. 2, Dosunmu 2, Green 2, Jones Jr. 2, Hill).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards18:243-82-20-0118
Vanderbilt14:130-20-00-3110
Reid21:216-100-02-50414
Beasley15:573-90-00-1118
Beverley14:511-33-40-1415
Okogie21:195-73-43-32413
Nowell21:146-120-00-02015
McLaughlin19:001-10-00-2412
Monroe18:204-81-21-3529
Bolmaro17:544-92-21-34111
McDaniels17:433-71-10-0138
Layman16:363-33-40-30010
Knight15:577-122-32-83417
Wright IV7:090-00-00-0200
Totals240:0046-9117-229-323023120

Percentages: FG .505, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Nowell 3-5, Reid 2-4, Beasley 2-6, Bolmaro 1-1, Layman 1-1, Knight 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Edwards 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (McDaniels 2, Monroe 2, Reid 2, McLaughlin, Nowell, Okogie).

Turnovers: 13 (Monroe 3, McLaughlin 2, Reid 2, Vanderbilt 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Nowell).

Steals: 7 (Monroe 2, Okogie 2, Edwards, Layman, McDaniels).

Technical Fouls: Beverley, 00:35 second; Beverley, 00:19 second.

Chicago33372727124
Minnesota21264033120

A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:22.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

