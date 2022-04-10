|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|39:41
|4-8
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|3
|8
|Williams
|41:07
|10-21
|12-14
|0-4
|4
|2
|35
|Thompson
|15:11
|4-6
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|10
|Brown Jr.
|39:34
|7-13
|1-1
|2-11
|4
|1
|17
|Dosunmu
|44:44
|9-18
|5-7
|2-5
|6
|2
|26
|Jones Jr.
|28:32
|3-5
|4-4
|3-4
|2
|4
|12
|Bradley
|14:50
|5-8
|1-2
|6-8
|1
|4
|11
|Hill
|12:43
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|2
|Cook
|3:38
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|44-83
|26-33
|16-48
|22
|22
|124
Percentages: FG .530, FT .788.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Williams 3-4, Dosunmu 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-2, Brown Jr. 2-6, Hill 0-1, Green 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bradley, Jones Jr., Williams).
Turnovers: 21 (Dosunmu 7, Williams 5, Bradley 3, Jones Jr. 3, Brown Jr. 2, Hill).
Steals: 9 (Brown Jr. 2, Dosunmu 2, Green 2, Jones Jr. 2, Hill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|18:24
|3-8
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Vanderbilt
|14:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Reid
|21:21
|6-10
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|14
|Beasley
|15:57
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Beverley
|14:51
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|Okogie
|21:19
|5-7
|3-4
|3-3
|2
|4
|13
|Nowell
|21:14
|6-12
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|15
|McLaughlin
|19:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|2
|Monroe
|18:20
|4-8
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|9
|Bolmaro
|17:54
|4-9
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|11
|McDaniels
|17:43
|3-7
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Layman
|16:36
|3-3
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|10
|Knight
|15:57
|7-12
|2-3
|2-8
|3
|4
|17
|Wright IV
|7:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-91
|17-22
|9-32
|30
|23
|120
Percentages: FG .505, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Nowell 3-5, Reid 2-4, Beasley 2-6, Bolmaro 1-1, Layman 1-1, Knight 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Edwards 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (McDaniels 2, Monroe 2, Reid 2, McLaughlin, Nowell, Okogie).
Turnovers: 13 (Monroe 3, McLaughlin 2, Reid 2, Vanderbilt 2, Edwards, Knight, McDaniels, Nowell).
Steals: 7 (Monroe 2, Okogie 2, Edwards, Layman, McDaniels).
Technical Fouls: Beverley, 00:35 second; Beverley, 00:19 second.
|Chicago
|33
|37
|27
|27
|—
|124
|Minnesota
|21
|26
|40
|33
|—
|120
A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.