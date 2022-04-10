CHICAGO (124)
Green 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 10-21 12-14 35, Thompson 4-6 2-4 10, Brown Jr. 7-13 1-1 17, Dosunmu 9-18 5-7 26, Cook 1-2 1-1 3, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Jones Jr. 3-5 4-4 12, Bradley 5-8 1-2 11. Totals 44-83 26-33 124.
MINNESOTA (120)
Edwards 3-8 2-2 8, Vanderbilt 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 6-10 0-0 14, Beasley 3-9 0-0 8, Beverley 1-3 3-4 5, Knight 7-12 2-3 17, Layman 3-3 3-4 10, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 8, Monroe 4-8 1-2 9, Bolmaro 4-9 2-2 11, McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 6-12 0-0 15, Okogie 5-7 3-4 13, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 17-22 120.
|Chicago
|33
|37
|27
|27
|—
|124
|Minnesota
|21
|26
|40
|33
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-21 (Williams 3-4, Dosunmu 3-6, Jones Jr. 2-2, Brown Jr. 2-6, Hill 0-1, Green 0-2), Minnesota 11-31 (Nowell 3-5, Reid 2-4, Beasley 2-6, Bolmaro 1-1, Layman 1-1, Knight 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, Beverley 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Edwards 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 48 (Brown Jr. 11), Minnesota 32 (Knight 8). Assists_Chicago 22 (Dosunmu 6), Minnesota 30 (Monroe 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Minnesota 23. A_17,136 (19,356)
