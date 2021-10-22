FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ingram34:2110-204-50-88426
Jones29:093-40-00-1336
Valanciunas33:128-112-21-83218
Alexander-Walker32:214-94-42-51215
Graham29:367-141-22-66221
Murphy III24:342-50-10-2125
Hayes14:483-52-20-2029
Marshall13:171-50-02-7112
Lewis Jr.11:113-80-01-2307
Temple10:181-40-01-1023
Satoransky7:130-20-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8713-169-422620112

Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Graham 6-11, Alexander-Walker 3-6, Ingram 2-3, Hayes 1-1, Temple 1-2, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Murphy III 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Hayes, Jones, Valanciunas).

Turnovers: 16 (Alexander-Walker 3, Graham 3, Ingram 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Lewis Jr., Satoransky).

Steals: 7 (Alexander-Walker 4, Jones, Marshall, Temple).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan31:369-208-92-64226
Williams24:253-50-01-4048
Vucevic31:204-111-21-45210
Ball35:086-112-22-1010217
LaVine31:3111-194-51-65032
Caruso28:494-71-21-3309
Green17:124-62-21-11110
Brown Jr.16:012-40-00-2106
Johnson14:143-32-32-8218
Bradley2:261-10-00-1022
Dosunmu2:260-10-00-1100
Jones Jr.2:260-00-00-0000
Thomas2:260-10-00-0000
Totals240:0047-8920-2511-463214128

Percentages: FG .528, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (LaVine 6-9, Ball 3-8, Brown Jr. 2-2, Williams 2-2, Vucevic 1-4, Green 0-1, DeRozan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 2, Vucevic 2, Ball, Bradley, LaVine).

Turnovers: 14 (LaVine 6, Vucevic 4, Bradley, Brown Jr., DeRozan, Johnson).

Steals: 9 (Vucevic 4, Ball 3, Green, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans17302837112
Chicago28372736128

A_20,995 (20,917). T_2:04.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you