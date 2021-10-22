|FG
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingram
|34:21
|10-20
|4-5
|0-8
|8
|4
|26
|Jones
|29:09
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|6
|Valanciunas
|33:12
|8-11
|2-2
|1-8
|3
|2
|18
|Alexander-Walker
|32:21
|4-9
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|15
|Graham
|29:36
|7-14
|1-2
|2-6
|6
|2
|21
|Murphy III
|24:34
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Hayes
|14:48
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Marshall
|13:17
|1-5
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|1
|2
|Lewis Jr.
|11:11
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|7
|Temple
|10:18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Satoransky
|7:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-87
|13-16
|9-42
|26
|20
|112
Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Graham 6-11, Alexander-Walker 3-6, Ingram 2-3, Hayes 1-1, Temple 1-2, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Murphy III 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Hayes, Jones, Valanciunas).
Turnovers: 16 (Alexander-Walker 3, Graham 3, Ingram 2, Jones 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Lewis Jr., Satoransky).
Steals: 7 (Alexander-Walker 4, Jones, Marshall, Temple).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|31:36
|9-20
|8-9
|2-6
|4
|2
|26
|Williams
|24:25
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Vucevic
|31:20
|4-11
|1-2
|1-4
|5
|2
|10
|Ball
|35:08
|6-11
|2-2
|2-10
|10
|2
|17
|LaVine
|31:31
|11-19
|4-5
|1-6
|5
|0
|32
|Caruso
|28:49
|4-7
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|0
|9
|Green
|17:12
|4-6
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|10
|Brown Jr.
|16:01
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Johnson
|14:14
|3-3
|2-3
|2-8
|2
|1
|8
|Bradley
|2:26
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Dosunmu
|2:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|2:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-89
|20-25
|11-46
|32
|14
|128
Percentages: FG .528, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (LaVine 6-9, Ball 3-8, Brown Jr. 2-2, Williams 2-2, Vucevic 1-4, Green 0-1, DeRozan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 2, Vucevic 2, Ball, Bradley, LaVine).
Turnovers: 14 (LaVine 6, Vucevic 4, Bradley, Brown Jr., DeRozan, Johnson).
Steals: 9 (Vucevic 4, Ball 3, Green, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|17
|30
|28
|37
|—
|112
|Chicago
|28
|37
|27
|36
|—
|128
A_20,995 (20,917). T_2:04.