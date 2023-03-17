MINNESOTA (131)
Anderson 4-14 3-6 11, McDaniels 7-15 7-8 25, Gobert 8-14 5-9 21, Conley 9-14 2-2 28, Edwards 3-4 0-0 8, Prince 2-8 0-0 4, Reid 6-15 2-2 14, Alexander-Walker 4-10 2-4 12, McLaughlin 3-4 0-0 8, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-100 21-31 131.
CHICAGO (139)
Caruso 3-5 0-0 7, DeRozan 15-25 17-18 49, Vucevic 9-20 1-1 21, Beverley 2-3 0-0 4, LaVine 15-25 5-5 39, Jones Jr. 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Drummond 0-2 0-2 0, Dosunmu 2-5 0-0 4, White 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 51-94 26-30 139.
|Minnesota
|32
|27
|31
|23
|10
|8
|—
|131
|Chicago
|28
|26
|26
|33
|10
|16
|—
|139
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 18-42 (Conley 8-12, McDaniels 4-9, Edwards 2-2, McLaughlin 2-3, Alexander-Walker 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Prince 0-4, Reid 0-4), Chicago 11-24 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Caruso 1-2, Beverley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1). Fouled Out_Minnesota 1 (Gobert), Chicago 1 (Beverley). Rebounds_Minnesota 50 (Gobert 19), Chicago 47 (DeRozan 14). Assists_Minnesota 33 (Anderson 12), Chicago 23 (LaVine 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 24, Chicago 21. A_20,109 (20,917)
