FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson51:054-143-62-1012411
McDaniels45:237-157-82-64325
Gobert33:278-145-99-191621
Conley45:589-142-20-56128
Edwards8:053-40-00-0108
Alexander-Walker26:514-102-40-22212
Prince24:542-80-00-3134
Reid24:336-152-21-31414
McLaughlin22:283-40-00-1418
Rivers7:160-20-00-1100
Totals290:0046-10021-3114-503324131

Percentages: FG .460, FT .677.

3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Conley 8-12, McDaniels 4-9, Edwards 2-2, McLaughlin 2-3, Alexander-Walker 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Prince 0-4, Reid 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Gobert 5, Anderson 2, Reid).

Turnovers: 15 (Gobert 5, Anderson 3, Prince 2, Reid 2, Conley, McDaniels, McLaughlin).

Steals: 6 (Conley 3, Anderson, McDaniels, Reid).

Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 9:29 fourth.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caruso32:173-50-00-0337
DeRozan51:5615-2517-182-144349
Vucevic45:539-201-12-114521
Beverley31:062-30-00-5464
LaVine46:3315-255-51-45139
White26:363-60-00-3228
Williams25:232-32-20-3106
Dosunmu18:092-50-00-1014
Drummond9:360-20-20-5000
Jones Jr.2:310-01-21-1001
Totals290:0051-9426-306-472321139

Percentages: FG .543, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Caruso 1-2, Beverley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Vucevic 3, Beverley, Caruso, Drummond).

Turnovers: 11 (Vucevic 4, Beverley 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, White, Williams).

Steals: 9 (DeRozan 3, Beverley 2, Vucevic 2, Dosunmu, Drummond).

Technical Fouls: Vucevic, 6:12 fourth.

Minnesota32273123108131
Chicago282626331016139

A_20,109 (20,917). T_2:47.

