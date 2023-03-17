|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|51:05
|4-14
|3-6
|2-10
|12
|4
|11
|McDaniels
|45:23
|7-15
|7-8
|2-6
|4
|3
|25
|Gobert
|33:27
|8-14
|5-9
|9-19
|1
|6
|21
|Conley
|45:58
|9-14
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|28
|Edwards
|8:05
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|8
|Alexander-Walker
|26:51
|4-10
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|12
|Prince
|24:54
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Reid
|24:33
|6-15
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|14
|McLaughlin
|22:28
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|8
|Rivers
|7:16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|290:00
|46-100
|21-31
|14-50
|33
|24
|131
Percentages: FG .460, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Conley 8-12, McDaniels 4-9, Edwards 2-2, McLaughlin 2-3, Alexander-Walker 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Prince 0-4, Reid 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Gobert 5, Anderson 2, Reid).
Turnovers: 15 (Gobert 5, Anderson 3, Prince 2, Reid 2, Conley, McDaniels, McLaughlin).
Steals: 6 (Conley 3, Anderson, McDaniels, Reid).
Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 9:29 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caruso
|32:17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|7
|DeRozan
|51:56
|15-25
|17-18
|2-14
|4
|3
|49
|Vucevic
|45:53
|9-20
|1-1
|2-11
|4
|5
|21
|Beverley
|31:06
|2-3
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|6
|4
|LaVine
|46:33
|15-25
|5-5
|1-4
|5
|1
|39
|White
|26:36
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Williams
|25:23
|2-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Dosunmu
|18:09
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Drummond
|9:36
|0-2
|0-2
|0-5
|0
|0
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2:31
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|290:00
|51-94
|26-30
|6-47
|23
|21
|139
Percentages: FG .543, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 2-3, DeRozan 2-4, White 2-4, Caruso 1-2, Beverley 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Vucevic 3, Beverley, Caruso, Drummond).
Turnovers: 11 (Vucevic 4, Beverley 2, LaVine 2, DeRozan, White, Williams).
Steals: 9 (DeRozan 3, Beverley 2, Vucevic 2, Dosunmu, Drummond).
Technical Fouls: Vucevic, 6:12 fourth.
|Minnesota
|32
|27
|31
|23
|10
|8
|—
|131
|Chicago
|28
|26
|26
|33
|10
|16
|—
|139
A_20,109 (20,917). T_2:47.
