|Chicago
|0
|13
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Det_J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Goff 6 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-2; Goff 16 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 7, Chicago 0.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, 13:24. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Dalton 12 pass to Grant on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 33 pass to Mooney; Dalton 17 pass to J.Graham. Detroit 7, Chicago 3.
Chi_J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29. Drive: 2 plays, 69 yards, 00:52. Key Play: Dalton 52 pass to Mooney. Chicago 10, Detroit 7.
Chi_FG Santos 43, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 29 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Dalton 10 pass to Kmet. Chicago 13, Detroit 7.
Third Quarter
Det_Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Goff 17 pass to Raymond; Igwebuike 11 run; Goff 11 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-10. Detroit 14, Chicago 13.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, :00. Drive: 18 plays, 69 yards, 8:30. Key Plays: Dalton 13 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-5; Montgomery 12 run; Dalton 12 pass to Kmet; Dalton 7 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 16, Detroit 14.
|Chi
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|18
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-13
|4-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|378
|239
|Total Plays
|69
|45
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|68
|76
|Rushes
|29
|19
|Avg per rush
|2.345
|4.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|310
|163
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-7
|1-8
|Gross-Yds passing
|317
|171
|Completed-Att.
|24-39
|21-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.75
|6.269
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-45.75
|6-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|98
|93
|Punt Returns
|4-39
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-59
|3-84
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-50
|10-67
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:56
|27:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 4-39. Detroit, Raymond 1-9, Jacobs 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 2-44, Herbert 1-15. Detroit, Igwebuike 3-84.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, J.Johnson 5-1-0, Quinn 4-1-1, Jones 3-3-0, Crawford 3-1-0, Nichols 3-1-0, Ro.Smith 3-0-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Burns 2-0-0, Ta.Gipson 2-0-0, Tr.Gipson 2-0-0, Goldman 1-1-0, Houston-Carson 1-0-0, Blackson 0-1-0, C.Johnson 0-1-0. Detroit, Marlowe 6-3-0, Anzalone 5-4-0, W.Harris 5-2-0, Walker 4-2-0, Jacobs 4-1-0, A.Bryant 3-2-0, Reeves-Maybin 2-2-0, McNeill 2-1-0, Onwuzurike 2-0-1, Barnes 2-0-0, Moore 2-0-0, Oruwariye 2-0-0, J.Okwara 1-1-0, Brockers 1-0-0, Lemonier 1-0-0, C.Harris 0-3-0, N.Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Detroit, Oruwariye 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.