Chicago0130316
Detroit707014

First Quarter

Det_J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Goff 6 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-2; Goff 16 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, 13:24. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Dalton 12 pass to Grant on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 33 pass to Mooney; Dalton 17 pass to J.Graham. Detroit 7, Chicago 3.

Chi_J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29. Drive: 2 plays, 69 yards, 00:52. Key Play: Dalton 52 pass to Mooney. Chicago 10, Detroit 7.

Chi_FG Santos 43, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 29 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Dalton 10 pass to Kmet. Chicago 13, Detroit 7.

Third Quarter

Det_Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Goff 17 pass to Raymond; Igwebuike 11 run; Goff 11 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-10. Detroit 14, Chicago 13.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, :00. Drive: 18 plays, 69 yards, 8:30. Key Plays: Dalton 13 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-5; Montgomery 12 run; Dalton 12 pass to Kmet; Dalton 7 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 16, Detroit 14.

ChiDet
FIRST DOWNS2114
Rushing35
Passing188
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF5-134-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS378239
Total Plays6945
Avg Gain5.55.3
NET YARDS RUSHING6876
Rushes2919
Avg per rush2.3454.0
NET YARDS PASSING310163
Sacked-Yds lost1-71-8
Gross-Yds passing317171
Completed-Att.24-3921-25
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play7.756.269
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-03-2-0
PUNTS-Avg.4-45.756-50.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE9893
Punt Returns4-392-9
Kickoff Returns3-593-84
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-5010-67
FUMBLES-Lost1-03-1
TIME OF POSSESSION32:5627:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 4-39. Detroit, Raymond 1-9, Jacobs 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 2-44, Herbert 1-15. Detroit, Igwebuike 3-84.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, J.Johnson 5-1-0, Quinn 4-1-1, Jones 3-3-0, Crawford 3-1-0, Nichols 3-1-0, Ro.Smith 3-0-0, Ogletree 2-3-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Burns 2-0-0, Ta.Gipson 2-0-0, Tr.Gipson 2-0-0, Goldman 1-1-0, Houston-Carson 1-0-0, Blackson 0-1-0, C.Johnson 0-1-0. Detroit, Marlowe 6-3-0, Anzalone 5-4-0, W.Harris 5-2-0, Walker 4-2-0, Jacobs 4-1-0, A.Bryant 3-2-0, Reeves-Maybin 2-2-0, McNeill 2-1-0, Onwuzurike 2-0-1, Barnes 2-0-0, Moore 2-0-0, Oruwariye 2-0-0, J.Okwara 1-1-0, Brockers 1-0-0, Lemonier 1-0-0, C.Harris 0-3-0, N.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Detroit, Oruwariye 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 53.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

