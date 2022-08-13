|Kansas City
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Chicago
|0
|0
|16
|3
|—
|19
First Quarter
KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:20. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Burton; Burton 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 19 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 11 pass to Valdes-Scantling on 3rd-and-8. Kansas City 7, Chicago 0.
Second Quarter
KC_Ju.Watson 22 pass from Buechele (Reid kick), :20. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 2:57. Key Plays: Buechele 4 pass to Ju.Watson on 3rd-and-3; Buechele 8 pass to Fountain on 3rd-and-6; Buechele 13 pass to S.Moore. Kansas City 14, Chicago 0.
Third Quarter
Chi_Ebner 12 pass from Siemian (run failed), 11:59. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Sanborn 13 interception return to Kansas City 27; Siemian 9 pass to Coulter on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Chicago 6.
Chi_Newsome 13 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 6:34. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Evans 2 run on 3rd-and-4; Siemian 25 pass to Pettis on 4th-and-2. Kansas City 14, Chicago 13.
Chi_FG Santos 20, 4:18. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 1:27. Key Play: Newsome 13 run. Chicago 16, Kansas City 14.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 47, 5:58. Drive: 11 plays, 53 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Peterman 15 run on 3rd-and-10; Tuggle 10 run; Peterman 18 pass to Finke. Chicago 19, Kansas City 14.
|KC
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|15
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-16
|6-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|205
|285
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|52
|137
|Rushes
|19
|32
|Avg per rush
|2.737
|4.281
|NET YARDS PASSING
|153
|148
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-34
|5-25
|Gross-Yds passing
|187
|173
|Completed-Att.
|26-40
|15-26
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.477
|4.774
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-1
|5-4-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-44.0
|7-42.571
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|149
|67
|Punt Returns
|4-23
|3-1
|Kickoff Returns
|5-126
|2-53
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-13
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-11
|5-32
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:20
|32:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Crum 3-28, Buechele 2-6, Pacheco 2-6, Edwards-Helaire 2-6, Burton 1-4, Henne 1-3, R.Jones 4-1, Fleet-Davis 2-0, Gore 2-(minus 2). Chicago, Ebner 6-31, Tuggle 6-22, Evans 7-20, Herbert 7-20, Newsome 1-13, Peterman 3-13, Fields 1-10, St. Brown 1-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 12-19-1-99, Mahomes 6-7-0-60, Crum 6-11-0-18, Henne 2-3-0-10. Chicago, Siemian 7-13-0-89, Fields 4-7-0-48, Peterman 4-6-0-36.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Ju.Watson 5-45, Fountain 3-24, Moore 3-23, Powell 3-10, Franks 2-12, Fleet-Davis 2-3, Kelce 1-19, Burton 1-11, Valdes-Scantling 1-11, Hardman 1-9, Gore 1-6, Bell 1-5, Pacheco 1-5, N.Gray 1-4. Chicago, Evans 3-6, Sharpe 2-44, Coulter 2-12, Mooney 1-26, Pettis 1-25, Finke 1-18, Webster 1-14, Newsome 1-13, Ebner 1-12, Allen 1-2, John 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Moore 1-12, McDuffie 1-11, Bayless 1-0, Coleman 1-0. Chicago, Finke 2-12, Newsome 1-(minus 11).
KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Coleman 2-47, Pacheco 1-34, Moore 1-27, Ealy 1-18. Chicago, Ebner 2-53.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Chenal 6-1-0, Bush 5-0-0, Dickerson 3-0-0, L.Johnson 3-0-0, Ja.Watson 3-0-0, Herring 2-2-.5, Greer 2-0-1, Cook 2-0-0, Key 2-0-0, Sneed 2-0-0, Bootle 1-2-0, Stallworth 1-1-.5, C.Jones 1-0-1, Karlaftis 1-0-1, Thornhill 1-0-1, Bolton 1-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Cochrane 1-0-0, Coleman 1-0-0, Gay 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Kamara 1-0-0, Reid 1-0-0, Saunders 1-0-0, Wharton 1-0-0, Danna 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Chicago, Adams 5-2-0, Sanborn 5-0-0, Keyes 4-1-0, Houston-Carson 3-2-0, Brisker 3-1-0, Gates 3-0-0, J.Thomas 2-1-0, Coley 2-0-2, Harris 2-0-0, Morrow 2-0-0, A.Thomas 2-0-0, C.Johnson 1-2-0, Hicks 1-1-0, Dew-Treadway 1-0-1, Robinson 1-0-1, L.Jackson 1-0-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Ju.Jones 1-0-0, Ja.Jones 0-1-0, Pennel 0-1-0, Tonga 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, None. Chicago, Sanborn 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.