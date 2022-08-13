Kansas City770014
Chicago0016319

First Quarter

KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:20.

Second Quarter

KC_Ju.Watson 22 pass from Buechele (Reid kick), :20.

Third Quarter

Chi_Ebner 12 pass from Siemian (run failed), 11:59.

Chi_Newsome 13 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 6:34.

Chi_FG Santos 20, 4:18.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 5:58.

KCChi
First downs1515
Total Net Yards205285
Rushes-yards19-5232-137
Passing153148
Punt Returns4-233-1
Kickoff Returns5-1262-53
Interceptions Ret.0-01-13
Comp-Att-Int26-40-115-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-345-25
Punts7-44.07-42.571
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards2-115-32
Time of Possession27:2032:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Crum 3-28, Buechele 2-6, Pacheco 2-6, Edwards-Helaire 2-6, Burton 1-4, Henne 1-3, R.Jones 4-1, Fleet-Davis 2-0, Gore 2-(minus 2). Chicago, Ebner 6-31, Tuggle 6-22, Evans 7-20, Herbert 7-20, Newsome 1-13, Peterman 3-13, Fields 1-10, St. Brown 1-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 12-19-1-99, Mahomes 6-7-0-60, Crum 6-11-0-18, Henne 2-3-0-10. Chicago, Siemian 7-13-0-89, Fields 4-7-0-48, Peterman 4-6-0-36.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Ju.Watson 5-45, Fountain 3-24, Moore 3-23, Powell 3-10, Franks 2-12, Fleet-Davis 2-3, Kelce 1-19, Burton 1-11, Valdes-Scantling 1-11, Hardman 1-9, Gore 1-6, Bell 1-5, Pacheco 1-5, N.Gray 1-4. Chicago, Evans 3-6, Sharpe 2-44, Coulter 2-12, Mooney 1-26, Pettis 1-25, Finke 1-18, Webster 1-14, Newsome 1-13, Ebner 1-12, Allen 1-2, John 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you