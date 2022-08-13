|Kansas City
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Chicago
|0
|0
|16
|3
|—
|19
First Quarter
KC_Bell 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:20.
Second Quarter
KC_Ju.Watson 22 pass from Buechele (Reid kick), :20.
Third Quarter
Chi_Ebner 12 pass from Siemian (run failed), 11:59.
Chi_Newsome 13 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 6:34.
Chi_FG Santos 20, 4:18.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 47, 5:58.
|KC
|Chi
|First downs
|15
|15
|Total Net Yards
|205
|285
|Rushes-yards
|19-52
|32-137
|Passing
|153
|148
|Punt Returns
|4-23
|3-1
|Kickoff Returns
|5-126
|2-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|15-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-34
|5-25
|Punts
|7-44.0
|7-42.571
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-11
|5-32
|Time of Possession
|27:20
|32:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Crum 3-28, Buechele 2-6, Pacheco 2-6, Edwards-Helaire 2-6, Burton 1-4, Henne 1-3, R.Jones 4-1, Fleet-Davis 2-0, Gore 2-(minus 2). Chicago, Ebner 6-31, Tuggle 6-22, Evans 7-20, Herbert 7-20, Newsome 1-13, Peterman 3-13, Fields 1-10, St. Brown 1-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Buechele 12-19-1-99, Mahomes 6-7-0-60, Crum 6-11-0-18, Henne 2-3-0-10. Chicago, Siemian 7-13-0-89, Fields 4-7-0-48, Peterman 4-6-0-36.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Ju.Watson 5-45, Fountain 3-24, Moore 3-23, Powell 3-10, Franks 2-12, Fleet-Davis 2-3, Kelce 1-19, Burton 1-11, Valdes-Scantling 1-11, Hardman 1-9, Gore 1-6, Bell 1-5, Pacheco 1-5, N.Gray 1-4. Chicago, Evans 3-6, Sharpe 2-44, Coulter 2-12, Mooney 1-26, Pettis 1-25, Finke 1-18, Webster 1-14, Newsome 1-13, Ebner 1-12, Allen 1-2, John 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
