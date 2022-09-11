San Francisco073010
Chicago0071219

Second Quarter

SF_Samuel 6 run (Gould kick), 10:11.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 25, 8:22.

Chi_Pettis 51 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 5:32.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_St. Brown 18 pass from Fields (kick failed), 12:45.

Chi_Herbert 3 run (kick failed), 7:21.

SFChi
First downs1715
Total Net Yards331205
Rushes-yards37-17637-100
Passing155105
Punt Returns2-231-0
Kickoff Returns2-422-48
Interceptions Ret.1-11-26
Comp-Att-Int13-28-18-17-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-92-16
Punts4-40.256-46.167
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards12-1003-24
Time of Possession33:2826:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Lance 13-54, Samuel 8-52, Mitchell 6-41, Wilson 9-22, Aiyuk 1-7. Chicago, Herbert 9-44, Fields 11-29, Montgomery 17-27.

PASSING_San Francisco, Lance 13-28-1-164. Chicago, Fields 8-17-1-121.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Jennings 4-62, Aiyuk 2-40, Samuel 2-14, Wilson 2-8, McCloud 1-20, Dwelley 1-11, Kroft 1-9. Chicago, Montgomery 3-24, Pettis 1-51, Pringle 1-22, St. Brown 1-18, Mooney 1-8, Herbert 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

