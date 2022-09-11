|San Francisco
|Chicago
Second Quarter
SF_Samuel 6 run (Gould kick), 10:11.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 25, 8:22.
Chi_Pettis 51 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 5:32.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_St. Brown 18 pass from Fields (kick failed), 12:45.
Chi_Herbert 3 run (kick failed), 7:21.
|SF
|Chi
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|331
|205
|Rushes-yards
|37-176
|37-100
|Passing
|155
|105
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|1-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-28-1
|8-17-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|2-16
|Punts
|4-40.25
|6-46.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-100
|3-24
|Time of Possession
|33:28
|26:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Lance 13-54, Samuel 8-52, Mitchell 6-41, Wilson 9-22, Aiyuk 1-7. Chicago, Herbert 9-44, Fields 11-29, Montgomery 17-27.
PASSING_San Francisco, Lance 13-28-1-164. Chicago, Fields 8-17-1-121.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Jennings 4-62, Aiyuk 2-40, Samuel 2-14, Wilson 2-8, McCloud 1-20, Dwelley 1-11, Kroft 1-9. Chicago, Montgomery 3-24, Pettis 1-51, Pringle 1-22, St. Brown 1-18, Mooney 1-8, Herbert 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
